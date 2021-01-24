Uttarakhand: Ex-gratia For Kin Of Soldiers Killed In Action To Be Increased To Rs 15 Lakh

On Saturday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat announced that the ex-gratia granted to the next of kin of Army personnel and paramilitary forces who lose their lives on the line of duty will be increased to Rs 15 lakhs from Rs 10 lakhs. He also urged to bring the soil and rock of every martyred soldier of the state to Purkul for the construction of a 'Sainik Dham'.

इस पावन अवसर पर शहीदों के परिजनों को दिए जाने वाले अनुदान को ₹10 लाख से बढ़ाकर ₹15 लाख किए जाने की घोषणा की।



राज्य के प्रत्येक शहीद सैनिक के गांव की मिट्टी और शिला, सैन्य धाम के निर्माण के लिए पुरकुल लाए जाने का भी मैंने आग्रह किया है। — Trivendra Singh Rawat (@tsrawatbjp) January 23, 2021

During the foundation laying ceremony of Sainik Dham proposed at Purkul Gaon in Dehradun, CM Rawat made the announcement. He said that in the coming times 'Sainik Dham' (Military Abode) will be recognized as the fifth Dham in Uttarakhand.

मेरा मानना है कि इस सैन्य धाम को आने वाले समय में उत्तराखंड में स्थित पांचवे धाम के रूप में मान्यता मिलेगी। — Trivendra Singh Rawat (@tsrawatbjp) January 23, 2021

CM Rawat also said that the Prime Minister on his Uttarakhand visit called the 'Sainik Dham' as the fifth Dham because the youth of the state continue to be join the Armed forces.

"The Sainik Dham is built to pay tribute to the defence personnel, who guard the borders of our country and help the society. We want 'Sainik Dham' to be alive and aware. People visiting the Dham should feel the strength and inspiration of the martyred soldiers. The thought behind this foundation is, in future, when the new government is formed the Chief Minister should take oath in 'Sainik Dham' among the martyrs".

Indian Army Rescues Girl From Drowning in J&K

The Indian Army time and again wins high praise for their indomitable courage and active participation in rescue operations. In a recent incident, two soldiers of the Indian Army rescued a young girl who had slipped into Chenab River near the Akhnoor Iron Bridge in Jammu & Kashmir at around 10:30 am on 19 January 2021.

