Uttarakhand Extends Curfew Amid Steady Decline In COVID Numbers; Will Continue Till Aug 17

Despite the significant decline in the number of daily COVID-19 cases, the Uttarakhand government has announced an extension of the COVID curfew in the state for another week. The government in its order said that the COVID-induced restrictions in the state will continue till August 17.

Starting Aug 10, the curfew will come into effect from 6 am and will last till 6 am on August 17. Earlier, the government had announced certain relaxations under which government offices were allowed to function with 100 per cent capacity. Shops and business establishments in the state were also permitted to open from 8 am to 9 pm for 6 days/week.

During the curfew, the state will continue the ongoing vaccination process even during the lockdown. Meanwhile, last week the state government had allowed the reopening of the schools from August 16. The Uttarakhand government has also issued a Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) in this regard.

"All schools have been asked to strictly follow COVID-19 protocols and classes will function in two shifts where several students are higher," tweeted Uttarakhand Education Minister Arvind Pandey.

COVID cases in Uttarakhand

On Monday, the state reported a slight decline in fresh COVID-19-cases. The state recorded 31 new COVID-19-cases, along with 47 recoveries, and one death. As per the state Health Ministry, the state currently has 446 active cases. The cumulative recoveries tallied at 3,28,569, while the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 stands at 7,368. Meanwhile, the recovery rate across the state stood at 95.95 per cent and the daily positivity rate was 0.14 per cent.

COVID-19 Situation In India

With 35,499 more people testing positive for COVID-19, India's infection tally now stands at 3,19,69,954, while the death toll climbed to 4,28,309 with 447 fresh fatalities on Monday. The number of active cases has declined to 4,02,188 and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 97.39 per cent, data updated by the health ministry showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,11,39,457. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.59 per cent.

Image: PTI