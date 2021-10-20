Breaking News LIVE Updates: PM To Inaugurate Kushinagar Airport; 42 Dead In U'khand Floods

Quick links:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday to inaugurate the Kushinagar International Airport for facilitating the requirements of international Buddhist pilgrims in the country. He will participate in an event marking Abhidhamma Day at Mahaparinirvana Temple. Prime Minister will further attend a public function to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects in Kushinagar.
Ahead of PM's visit Chief Minister Yogi AdityaNath tweeted in Hindi, "Respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will inaugurate 'Kushinagar International Airport' in district Kushinagar today. At the same time, along with the foundation stone of Government Medical College, he will also inaugurate/lay the foundation stone of 12 other development projects.
Uttarakhand reported at least 42 rain-related deaths on Tuesday with many people still trapped under the rubble after landslides, while Uttar Pradesh witnessed four fatalities, even as heavy downpour in Kerala filled several dams to the brim and multiple districts were on alert. In view of the incessant rains, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reiterated his appeal to Chardham yatris to stay where they are and not to resume their journeys before the weather improved.
"The number of casualties in Kumaon region alone has crossed 40," DIG Nilesh Anand Bharne told PTI.
With 42 new fatalities in the Kumaon region, the death toll in the disaster has risen to 47 as five deaths were reported on Monday. Of the 42 fresh deaths, 28 people were killed in Nainital district, six each in Almora and Champawat and one each in Pithoragarh and Udham Singh Nagar districts, the official said.
Affirming her re-entry into politics, VK Sasikala wrote a letter to AIADMK cadres on Tuesday, urging them to unite and fight to save Amma's legacy. The letter, which has been published in AIADMK's former mouthpiece Namadhu MGR, Sasikala urges all to 'stop the party from being poisoned'. AIADMK had expelled Sasikala after she was convicted in a disproportionate assets case in 2016.
Sasikala writes, "Today is a good start, and tomorrow will be ours. We shall preserve the organization with the future path in mind by adhering to the people's ideas, the regime's perfection, and the journey of our Puratchi Thalaivi (Jayalalitha), who earned the hearts of the people. Let us gather together and remind the public that the sole goal we have is for the Tamil community to grow". The letter, which is titled 'From the desk of Puratchi thayar (Revolutionary mother)', has been signed by V.K Sasikala, AIADMK, General Secretary.
While the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government have been on the receiving end of criticism for the rising fuel prices in the country, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil has now questioned why the state government was against bringing fuel under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime. Patil said that the prices would be lower if they are added under GST. He went on to ask why Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was opposing the same.
Facebook-owned photos and videos sharing platform Instagram is going to add a couple of new features to its app. The new features will be available in Instagram's short video format called 'Reels' and others will be added to the Feed. The changes are creator-focussed and will help users in collaborating and raising funds. Another major update coming to 'Instagram for desktops' is the ability to post photographs and videos that are shorter than one minute. Starting on October 19, 2021, Instagram will incorporate the new feature called 'Collabs'.
The United States administration on Wednesday raised concern over the recent violent attacks on Hindu temples and businesses in Bangladesh during the Durga Puja celebrations. The US has now urged authorities to fully investigate the communal attacks, saying the freedom of religion or belief is a human right. The Office of International Religious Freedom head by the US Department of State called it ‘deadly’ and said that they condemn the attacks happening.
We condemn the recent violent attacks on Hindu temples and businesses in Bangladesh during the Durga Puja celebrations. Our thoughts are with the Hindu community as we urge authorities to investigate fully. Freedom of religion or belief is a human right.— Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) October 19, 2021