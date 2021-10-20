Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be visiting Uttarakhand on Wednesday as the state continues to battle the worst flood situation after heavy rainfall and landslides. According to ANI, Amit Shah will arrive in Uttarakhand today evening and will further hold several high-profile review meetings and discuss the events. Along with that, he will also take stock of the situation and the rescue operations being carried out throughout the state.

Furthermore, on Thursday, the home minister is expected to conduct an aerial survey in the flood-affected regions of Uttarakhand and will take an overview of the devastation. His visit came under the view of the recent torrential rains in the state followed by landslides and floods claiming the lives of several people and further causing huge damage to property and livestock. Apart from that, several roads and highways are also blocked due to heavy downpours and landslides.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Uttarakhand today evening. He will hold review meetings and take stock of the situation. He will conduct an aerial survey in Uttarakhand tomorrow.#UttarakhandRain pic.twitter.com/Qjc024nthR — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2021

Earlier on Monday, Amit Shah spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and assured of extending every possible help to the people in need. He also informed that the home ministry was closely monitoring the situation at hand. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to CM Dhami and reviewed rescue operations in the State.

Earlier, Dhami took an aerial survey of the affected areas and further interacted with the people. He assured them of extending necessary arrangements and request the people to not panic. Dhami also urged the Char Dham yatris to halt their journeys for this moment until the weather improves.

Meanwhile, the state government has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the families of those killed in the rain-related incidents.

Uttarakhand rains

Uttarakhand which has been facing heavy to very heavy rainfall over the past few days has till now reported a total of 42 rain-related deaths with many people still missing and trapped under the debris after landslides. Speaking on the same, Uttarakhand DIG, Nilesh Anand Bharne informed that the number of casualties has crossed 40 from the Kumaon region alone taking the death toll to 47 from across the state.

The state government has deployed forces to extend relief and rescue operations to the people from the flood-affected areas. Also, teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have rescued more than 300 people.

(With agency inputs)

Image: PTI