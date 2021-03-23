Uttarakhand Floods Not Caused By Char Dham Project Confirms Transport Min Nitin Gadkari

Over a month after a glacier burst led to a massive flash flood in Uttarakhand, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari confirmed on Monday that construction and widening of roads for the Char Dham project did not contribute to the floods.

Gadkari said, "As per reports received from Government of Uttarakhand, Geological Survey of India (GSI) and Defence Geo-informatics Research Establishment (DGRE), construction and widening of roads for the Char Dham project did not contribute to the Uttarakhand floods disaster."

"As per scientific evidence available with the state government, this was purely a natural event with no indication of human footprint directly attributable to its cause, " he added.

The Char Dham project is being implemented at a cost of â‚¹ 12,000 crores to provide all-weather connectivity to four holy towns -- Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath -- in Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand Glacier Burst

On February 7, a flash flood triggered by a glacier burst in Chamoli killed a large number of people, demolished a 13.2-MW hydel project in the Rishiganga, and caused extensive damage to the 520-MW Dhauliganga hydel project of the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC). The damage was caused by the bursting of a glacier, leading to the collapse of the reservoir.

(With Agency Inputs)