Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: 400 People Rescued From Avalanche-hit Chamoli, Death Toll At 10

At least 10 people lost their lives while 400 were rescued from a glacier burst near Niti Valley in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district that resulted in an avalanche on Friday evening. According to the police, eight people were still missing, with bad weather affecting rescue operations.

In a statement issued Saturday, the Army said that at around 4 pm on Friday “an avalanche hit a location about 4 km ahead of Sumna on the Sumna-Rimkhim road.” The area with little habitation or communication facilities is located around 90 km from Joshimath and has been witnessing heavy rain and snowfall for the past five days. A BRO detachment, two labour camps for road construction and an Army camp are located nearby, the Army said.

Given the blizzard, rescue operations could begin only late that evening, with 55 people being rescued in the first batch. The operations went on all night and 150 personnel of the GREF (General Reserve Engineer Force) stuck in the BRO camp were brought to safety. Another four rounds of rescue were mounted, bringing out 37, 22, nine and 19 people, before operations were halted due to the weather.

The Army again launched rescue early the next morning, and 93 people were brought out by noon. The Army said road access to four to five locations remained closed due to multiple landslides, and efforts were underway to clear the route from Bhapkund to Sumna.

CM Tirath Rawat reviews rescue work, assures all support

Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat conducted an aerial inspection of the affected area on Saturday and reviewed the progress of the rescue operations at a meeting with officers of the Army, BRO, NDRF and district administration, offering them all the required support. Rawat said around 400 BRO workers were working in the Sumna area when the incident occurred. The CM informed that the NDRF in Ghaziabad was also put on alert and that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had assured full help to Uttarakhand.

Sumna, where the avalanche occurred, is approximately 25 km from Malari village and located near the confluence of the Girthigad and the Kiogad, two streams that originate from the Dhauli Ganga river, which witnessed a calamitous avalanche in February, killing 80 people and leaving 126 missing. A similar avalanche at Sumna had killed 11 ITBP personnel in 1991.