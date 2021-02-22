Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Home Secretary Reviews Status Of Lake Formed Over Rishi Ganga

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Monday chaired a review meeting to discuss the next course of action on the lake created due to the devastating glacier burst in Chamoli district in Uttarakhand. The high-level meeting which lasted for 45 minutes culminated with the agencies, involved in the rescue operation and to study the cause and effect of the cloud burst, deciding to observe the water level in the lake for some time and further course of action will depend on the water level.

"It was decided that agencies will observe water level and if it will increase, further course of action will be decided," a senior official told ANI.

The meeting was attended by SS Deswal, Director General (DG), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), SN Pradhan, Director General, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Uttarakhand state officials and other senior officials. The officials also discussed the progress of the ongoing rescue operation and the relief works.

"After a detailed survey of the lake formed in the upper reaches of Chamoli, ITBP and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) teams returned to Joshimath. The report will be submitted to the administration. Teams of Geological Survey of India and Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology will also reach the spot and ITBP teams will provide them support," ITBP had said after the DG ITBP visited Chamoli and reviewed the rescue operation at the Tapovan tunnel where several people have remained stuck since February 7.

READ | Indian Navy & IAF Assess Glacial Lake At Uttarakhand's Tapovan; Fly In And Record Depth

READ | Uttarakhand: Researchers Arrive To Inspect Artificial Lake Over Rishiganga

The Indian Navy and Indian Air Force also carried out a joint operation on February 20 in the Tapovan area of Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district to assess a Glacial lake formation. On February 7, a flash flood triggered by a glacier burst in Chamoli killed a large number of people, besides demolishing a 13.2-MW hydel project in the Rishiganga, and caused extensive damage to the 520-MW Dhauliganga hydel project of the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC).

A glacial burst in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand on February 7 led to massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers and damaged houses and destroyed the 13.2-MW hydel project in the Rishiganga. The flash flood also caused extensive damage to the 520-MW Dhauliganga hydel project of the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC). The damage was caused by the bursting of a glacier, leading to the collapse of the reservoir. So far, 68 dead bodies have been recovered due to the devastation.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | VHP To Protest Against Uttarakhand's BJP Government's Takeover Of 51 Prominent Temples

READ | Uttarakhand Glacier Burst Victims Had 'sludge & Water In Lungs'; Chamoli CMO