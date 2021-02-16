Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Rescue Op Continues 9 Days After Accident; 55 Bodies Recovered

Eight days after the devastating floods due to glacier burst in Uttarakhand, the rescue operations continue to date with the death toll mounting to 55 on Monday, according to the state Police. Chamoli Police took to Twitter to apprise about the recovery of three more bodies from the Tapovan Tunnel.

"Today, three more bodies have been recovered from the Tapovan tunnel. Till now, from a total of 55 dead bodies and 22 human organs, we have identified 29 bodies and one organ. The DNAs of unidentified bodies have been conserved," the Chamoli police said in a tweet.

Day 9: Rescue Operations stretches on

The Project Director of National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) hydropower project, Ujjwal Bhattacharya had earlier said, "We have progressed up to 135 metres inside the Tapovan tunnel. Bodies are being recovered with caution so as to return them to their family members."

Uttarakhand Disaster Response Force has put an alarm system to detect the rise in the level of water and alert about it, in Raini village of Chamoli district.

A glacial burst in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand on Sunday led to massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project.

The glacial burst led to a rise in water levels in the river Rishiganga, which washed away the Rishiganga small hydro project of 13.2 MW. The flash flood also affected the downstream hydro project of NTPC at Tapovan on the river Dhauli Ganga, which is a tributary of the river Alaknanda. Missing reports of 179 people have been filed till now at the Joshimath police station, and relief and rescue operations are still underway. Multi-agency operations are underway in the area to rescue people trapped inside a tunnel at the site of flood-ravaged Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project.

(Image: Chamoli Police Twitter)

