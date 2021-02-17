Uttarakhand Glacier Burst Victims Had 'sludge & Water In Lungs'; Chamoli CMO

Chamoli Chief Medical Officer G S Rana said on Tuesday said that all those killed in the glacier disaster in Uttarakhand suffered bodily injuries, sludge and water entered their lungs. As of now, 58 dead bodies have been recovered and 146 people still missing. A tremendous loss to life and property took place as a massive flood occurred in the Dhauliganga river, following an avalanche near a power project at Raini village in Tapovan area of Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, on February 7, 2021.

"Post-mortem has been conducted on all the 58 bodies recovered so far by February 16 and I have reviewed the reports. All of them died of injuries sustained on their bodies and due to sludge and water entering their lungs, Due to accumulation of sand and water in the lungs, no one can survive more than half an hour in a situation like this." Rana said in a video statement.

READ | Uttarakhand Government To Probe Chamoli Glacier Burst And Monitor Area Using Satellite

Harish Rawat Slams Chamoli Rescue Ops

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat on Tuesday raised questions on the state government over what he alleged were 'inadequacies' in the Chamoli glacier burst rescue operations. He said that there was a lack of equipment for the rescue operation, machines are breaking down during the rescue and also that there is a lack of coordination and planning. A tremendous loss to life and property took place as a massive flood occurred in the Dhauliganga river, following an avalanche near a power project at Raini village in Tapovan area of Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, on February 7, 2021.

"We have failed in the implementation programme of the rescue operation because of the lack of equipment for the rescue operation, machines are breaking while during the rescue operation. There is a lack of coordination and planning", Harish Rawat stated.

READ | Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat Slams Chamoli Rescue Operation; Alleges Inadequacies

Chamoli glacier burst

On February 7, a flash flood triggered by a glacier burst in Chamoli killed a large number of people, besides demolishing a 13.2-MW hydel project in the Rishiganga, and caused extensive damage to the 520-MW Dhauliganga hydel project of the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC). The damage was caused by the bursting of a glacier, leading to the collapse of the reservoir.

READ | Uttarakhand Glacier Disaster: 58 Bodies Recovered So Far During Rescue Ops, 31 Identified

READ | CM Trivendra Singh Rawat Orders Probe Into Wasim Jaffer's Resignation As Uttarakhand Coach