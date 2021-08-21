Uttarakhand Government Sends Names Of 110 Natives Stranded In Afghanistan To Centre

After being directed by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Uttarakhand administration has sent a list of 110 names of people stranded in Afghanistan to the Ministry of External Affairs on the basis of information available it has received so far.

According to various sources, the list has been sent with a condition that any new information regarding those stranded in the war-torn country must be shared with the state government. Just after the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban, several families from Uttarakhand approached their respective district administrations requesting the State to help them bring back their relatives.

What is going to happen next?

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has already spoken to National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and the Ministry of External Affairs. He urged them to take all possible steps required for the safe return of the state's citizens.

Earlier this week, the Uttarakhand government had asked people to send information to the district administration regarding their family members stuck in Afghanistan. For further action, the authorities required information like their names, passport details etc so that they could send it over to the Centre. The information can also be provided to the district administration on helpline number 112, an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan said.

The state government is making all efforts, with help from the Centre, to ensure the safe return of the people from Uttarakhand who remain stranded in Afghanistan, Dhami said, “We are in constant touch with the Centre. All steps are being taken to ensure that each Indian stranded in Afghanistan returns home safely.”

