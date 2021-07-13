Uttarakhand Government To Ensure Strict Measures Against Those Flouting COVID-19 Rules

Amid the spiking tourist activity in the state, the Uttarakhand government on July 13 has warned that the District Magistrate will take strict actions against those flouting COVID-19 rules. In a tweet shared by ANI, it also mentioned the responsibility of the DM in case the situation worsens due to tourist activity. On July 12, the state reported 51 new cases of Covid-19 with two deaths, taking the total death toll to 7,341. The number of active cases is 932.

If the situation worsens in the tourist places now, then the District Magistrate will be responsible. They have been authorized to take decisions regarding the crowds on weekends. DM will also ensure strict action against those who violate the rules: Uttarakhand Government — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2021

Uttarakhand tourism - latest COVID-19 rules and implementations in the state

On Monday, the state extended the previously implemented lockdown till July 20 and authorised district magistrates to regulate the number of tourists visiting popular destinations in their jurisdictions on weekends if necessary. For tourists, it is mandatory to have a negative Covid test report not older than 72 hours and registration on the smart city portal. The latest guidelines issued by Chief Secretary SS Sandhu also mentioned that people will be penalised in case of flouting covid-appropriate behaviour like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

The commercial establishments in the state are allowed to open from 8 am to 7 pm daily except Sundays. The hotels and restaurants are operating with a 50% capacity for dine-in. Other places like malls, gyms, training centres for job aspirants are also open at 50 per cent capacity. However, cinema halls, swimming pools and entertainment parks etc will be shut, as per the guidelines released by the state.

U’khand Chief Minister on Kanwar Yatra

Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said that the decision to hold the Kanwar Yatra this year has not been taken yet and insisted that saving lives is his priority. In an exclusive interview with Aaj Tak, the CM, who just returned from Delhi where he had gone to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, minister of home Amit Shah after being sworn in, said that God himself wouldn't want people to lose their lives on this pilgrimage amid the pandemic. He added that the yatra not only pertains to Uttarakhand but also to neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi and that it pertains to the religious beliefs of 1-2 million people.

He stated that the government would hold further meetings to deliberate on the decision reiterating that the safety of the people would be of utmost priority. Meanwhile UP announced that the yatra will commence from July 25 this year. In the pilgrimage, Shiva devotees walk hundreds of kilometres to fetch water from the Ganga and carry it back to their villages.