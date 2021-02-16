Uttarakhand Government To Probe Chamoli Glacier Burst And Monitor Area Using Satellite

Uttarakhand Irrigation Minister Satpal Maharaj on Monday said that the state government will create a department to investigate the cause of the glacier burst incident in Chamoli and monitoring of the glaciers through satellite. The Minister said that all angles related to the Chamoli glacier burst should be investigated. Speaking further, Satpal Maharaj said, "We will form a department in our ministry to monitor and study all glaciers through satellite."

Uttarakhand govt to investigate Chamoli glacier burst

Uttarakhand Minister said, "We are concerned about the way glaciers are melting and the tidal wave created in the mountains. The plutonium pack that was kept to monitor China's movement should also be investigated."

While informing that the orders were made to place plutonium pack to monitor China's movement at the border, Uttarakhand govt said that it has requested the Centre to investigate the pack too, he also added that the railway projects in the area are safe. Stating that the water in the Srinagar dam was depleted, the Minister said that the debris flowing to dam came to a halt, keeping the railway projects safe.

Chamoli glacier burst

10 days after the devastating floods due to glacier burst in Uttarakhand, the rescue operations continue till date with the death toll mounting to 55 on Monday, according to the state Police. Chamoli Police took to Twitter to apprise about the recovery of three more bodies from the Tapovan Tunnel.

"Today, three more bodies have been recovered from the Tapovan tunnel. Till now, from a total of 55 dead bodies and 22 human organs, we have identified 29 bodies and one organ. The DNAs of unidentified bodies have been conserved," the Chamoli police said in a tweet.

