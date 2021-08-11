Uttarakhand Governor Directs Officials For Early Implementation Of Women-related Schemes

Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya on Wednesday gave directions to the Additional Executive Officer of the National Livelihood Mission for effective implementation of economic empowerment-related schemes for women in the state. The Governor had directed Executive Officer of National Livelihood Mission Pradeep Pandey to implement women empowerment-related schemes at the earliest. Women should be benefitted through the self-help groups at large, Baby Rani Maurya added.

She said, "Women self-help groups should be given training according to the demands of markets. Schemes and Programmes should be reviewed to make women self-dependent along with extending the schemes of the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM)."

NRLM aims to relieve rural poverty and create sustainable livelihood opportunities for the rural poor. Additional Secretary of Uttarakhand government Jitendra Kumar Sonkar was also present at the meeting with the Governor and officials.

Earlier on August 8, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had named Team India's hockey player Vandana Katariya as the brand ambassador of the state's Department of Women Empowerment and Child Development. The Chief Minister had also announced a cash reward of Rs 25 lakh for Vandana Katariya. All of this comes after the Indian women hockey team's bronze medal match at Tokyo Olympics 2020.

