Uttarakhand Govt Bans Strikes For Six Months With Ongoing Char Dham Yatra, Monsoon Onset

The Uttarakhand government as a precautionary measure issued a notice on June 16 to the effect of prohibiting strikes in the states for the next six months with the onset of the monsoon and the ongoing Chardham yatra. "Under the sub-article (1) of the article (3) of the Uttar Pradesh Essential Services Maintainance Act (1966), the Lieutenant Governor forbids strikes under state services for the six months starting from the date of issuance of the notice", said the official statement.

The Char Dham Yatra which has been visited by over 20 Lakh devotees this year, began on April 22 on the day of Akshaya Tritiya, an auspicious day according to the Hindu calendar. According to the Tourism Department officials, over 40 Lakh pilgrims have registered so far for the yatra thus forcing the government to stop the online registration for the pilgrimage to the Kedarnath Dham for efficient crowd management.

Until Saturday evening (June 3), over 20.74 lakh pilgrims have visited Char Dham, out of which 364,420 visited Yamunotri, 394,229 visited Gangotri, 580,185 visited Badrinath, 22,691 visited Hemkund Sahib and 713,049 visited Kedarnath Dham.

Notably, the pilgrims are subscribing to the Char Dham packages offered by the Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam (GMVN), which is a subsidiary of the state tourism department. The government agency operates a fleet of 11 buses of its own and over 80 bungalows on the route of the auspicious char dham route. There are over 11 public relations offices run by the Nigam making it easy for the devotees to make their bookings, informed GMVN officials.