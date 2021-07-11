Last Updated:

Uttarakhand Govt Directs Officials To Improve Health Infra Amid COVID-19 Third Wave Threat

Uttarakhand secretary directed District Magistrates to ramp up steps to strengthen health infrastructure of the state amid possibility of third wave of COVID

Written By
Bhavyata Kagrana
Pushkar Singh Dhami, COVID-19

Image: PTI/Unsplash


Ahead of the possible third wave of COVID-19, the Uttarakhand Government ramped up steps to strengthen the health infrastructure of the state. According to the letter written by state secretary Amit Singh Negi on Saturday (July 10) to district magistrates and medical officials, it has been directed to increase the bed capacity by 50% in primary health centers and community health centers. The health officials are also instructed to ensure enough availability of medicines and equipment in hospitals. 

The letter further added that COVID-19 centers where doctors and other medical staff are operating must be given one week's training. 

"All the doctors, medical staff, and other health officials operating at COVID-19 centers including community health centers must be given training for at least one week," mentioned the letter while adding that this will help citizens receive better treatment if the third wave hits the nation.

Uttarakhand CM meets PM Modi

The letter came on the day when Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and put forth the demand to set up an AIIMS institute in the state. As per sources, the meeting between PM Modi and CM Dhami went on for an hour, exceeding the originally planned 15-minute time limit. The CM also said that the state government would provide the land for this AIIMS and that the construction would drastically benefit the people in the region.

Moreover, CM Dhami also discussed the state government’s preparations to combat the possible third wave of COVID in the country with PM Modi. The Chief Minister mentioned that the construction work of the second phase in Shri Kedarnath Dham has a total cost of Rs 108 crore, and requested PM Modi to make time for laying the foundation stone for this second phase. They also discussed the Chardham Yatra and the Kanwal Yatra.

Uttarakhand COVID-19 cases

On Saturday, the state reported 49 new COVID-19 cases, 200 recoveries, and zero deaths. Currently, there are 1,165 active cases in the state. The cumulative case tally stands at 3,41,137 while the death toll is at 7,338 as per the latest tally.

(Inputs from ANI)

First Published:
