Uttarakhand Govt Extends COVID-19 Lockdown Till August 10, Vaccination Drive To Continue

The Uttarakhand government has extended the state lockdown till August 10. As per an official notice issued by the state government, it said, the state will continue the ongoing vaccination process even during the lockdown. The COVID-19 curfew across the state will remain in force from August 3 to August 10, read the official notice.

According to the latest guidelines issued by the state government, schools across the state will reopen from August 16. The Uttarakhand government has also issued a Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) in this regard.

"All schools have been asked to strictly follow COVID-19 protocols and classes will function in two shifts where several students are higher," tweeted Uttarakhand Education Minister Arvind Pandey. This time, however, the state government has also allowed the participation of a maximum of 50 people in funeral processions.

COVID situation in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand is witnessing a surge in COVID cases, while the neighbouring states have recorded a decline. A few days ago, the state reported a sharp increase in new cases of infection. In the 72nd week (July 25-31), the state recorded a 94 per cent spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, which was marginally higher than in the 71st week (July 18-24).

On Monday, however, the state reported a slight decline in fresh COVID-19-cases. The state recorded 37 new COVID-19-cases, along with 71 recoveries, followed by zero deaths. As per the state Health Ministry, the state currently has 637 active cases. The cumulative recoveries tallied at 3,28,224, while the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 stands at 7,363. Meanwhile, the recovery rate across the state stood at 95.93 per cent and the daily positivity rate was 0.16 per cent.

COVID situation in India

The Union Health Ministry on Monday informed us that the new cases in the last 24 hours have outnumbered the total number of recoveries. In the last 24 hours, the country has recorded 40,134 new COVID-19-cases, along with 36,946 recoveries. India's active caseload stands at 4,13,718, which constitutes 1.31% of total cases. Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate remains below 5%, currently at 2.37%.

Nationwide vaccination drive

The Health Ministry also confirmed that so far a total of 47.22 crore vaccine doses have been administered under the Nationwide vaccination drive and the COVID-19 testing capacity tallied to 49.96 cr.

