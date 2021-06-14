Uttarakhand Govt Extends COVID-19 Lockdown Until June 22; Old SOPs To Be Followed

Quick links:
Picture Credit: PTI/ANI
The Uttarakhand government on Monday extended the COVID-19 induced lockdown, for another week, until June 22. Subodh Uniyal, a state minister, stated that the original guidelines will remain in force with minor revisions. Residents of Chamoli, Rudraprayag, and Uttarkashi have been granted permission to visit the Char Dham sites of Badrinath, Kedarnath, and Gangotri-Yamunotri, respectively, in a considerable relaxation. The lockdown restrictions were supposed to end on June 15.
Covid curfew extended from June 15 to June 22. Old SOP to be followed with some changes. People from Chamoli, Rudraprayag, & Uttarkashi are now allowed to visit Badrinath, Kedarnath & Gangotri-Yamunotri respectively only with negative RT-PCR report: Uttarakhand Min Subodh Uniyal pic.twitter.com/lU3kt22FMK— ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2021
Last week, the Uttarakhand government extended state-wide lockdown till June 15. The state government had allowed general stores to open during a fixed interval of time. Have look at the services permitted and those which were not allowed until the last order.
