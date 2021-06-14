Uttarakhand Govt Extends COVID-19 Lockdown Until June 22; Old SOPs To Be Followed

The Uttarakhand government on Monday extended the COVID-19 induced lockdown, for another week, until June 22. Subodh Uniyal, a state minister, stated that the original guidelines will remain in force with minor revisions. Residents of Chamoli, Rudraprayag, and Uttarkashi have been granted permission to visit the Char Dham sites of Badrinath, Kedarnath, and Gangotri-Yamunotri, respectively, in a considerable relaxation. The lockdown restrictions were supposed to end on June 15.

Uttarakhand extends COVID-19 curfew

Last week, the Uttarakhand government extended state-wide lockdown till June 15. The state government had allowed general stores to open during a fixed interval of time. Have look at the services permitted and those which were not allowed until the last order.

What's allowed in Uttarakhand

The immunisation centre will be open to the public.

Fruit, vegetable, dairy, and meat markets will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on all days of the curfew.

A wedding can have a maximum of 20 guests, and all guests must have negative RTPCR test results that are no more than 72 hours old.

Funerals are limited to 20 individuals.

People returning to their villages in the state PDS-ration stores will be required to spend seven days in isolation at the Village Quarantine Facility, which will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. during the curfew.

General stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 9 and June 14.

Readymade shops, tailor shops, cycle stores, hardware shops will be open only on June 11 between 8 am and 1 pm.

Hotels and restaurants are only permitted to provide take-out or home delivery services.

For those travelling from different states, an RTPCR test result, not older than 72 hours, is required.

What's not allowed in Uttarakhand

The state's movie theatres, shopping malls, gyms, swimming pools, stadiums, amusement parks, sports complexes, auditoriums, and community halls will remain shut.

All schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions, as well as all religious places, will be closed.

Political, social, and sporting events, as well as other mass gatherings, are prohibited.

Picture Credit: PTI/ANI