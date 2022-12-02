Uttarakhand Govt Extends Tenure For Implementation Of UCC In State To May 2023

On Friday, the Uttarakhand government extended the tenure of its Uniform Civil Code by six months. The committee that was headed by former Supreme Court Judge Justice (retired) Ranjana Prakash Desai was formed to examine ways for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in the state. Now the committee can submit its report to the government by the 27th of May 2023.

According to sources, the committee was supposed to talk to all stakeholders and then submit its report. According to reports, the panel has so far visited more than 30 places to gather suggestions from people. Notably, the committee has received more than 2.25 lakh suggestions so far. It is worth mentioning that the Pushkar Singh Dhami-led Uttarakhand government on May 27 this year announced its decision to implement the Unifrom Civil Code in the state.

A five-member committee was constituted by the state government to prepare a draft proposal for the implementation of the UCC. The committee was led by Ranjana Prakash Desai. The committee was formed to draft the proposal of a uniform set of laws that deals with essentially personal laws of citizens which include divorce marriage succession and various other property issues.

Notably, the panel includes Justice (retired) Permod Kohli, social activist Manu Gaur, former Chief Secretary Shatrughan Singh, and Vice Chancellor of Doon University Surekha Dangwal.

The Uttarakhand government in September this year started a portal for taking people's suggestions on UCC. Public representatives, citizens, intellectuals, organizations, and institutions of the state can send their suggestions on the portal.

MP govt to form a committee to oversee implementation of UCC: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Earlier on Thursday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made a big statement saying that the Uniform Civil Code will be implemented in the state and a committee is being formed for the same.

Addressing a rally in Sendhwa in the Barwani district, CM Chouhan said, "There are people who grab tribal land by marrying a tribal girl. Today, I have come here to make people aware of such practices. I am in favour of implementing the Uniform Civil Code in the country. Why should there be two laws in one country?"

The Uniform Civil Code is a proposal in India to formulate and implement personal laws of citizens which apply to all citizens equally regardless of their religion, sex, gender, and sexual orientation. Currently, the personal laws of various communities are governed by their religious scriptures, for example, Hindu Marriage Act, Hindu Succession Act, the Indian Christian Marriages Act, and Parsi Marriage and Divorce Act. The code comes under Article 44 of the Constitution which lays down that the state shall endeavour to secure a Uniform Civil Code for the citizens throughout the territory of India.