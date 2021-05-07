Uttarakhand Govt Inks MoU Worth Rs 100 Crores To Develop Badrinath As 'spiritual' Township

Shri Kedarnath Utthan Charitable Trust and Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas PSUs on Friday, May 7, signed a project agreement worth Rs 100 crore to establish Badrinath as a spiritual township. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in the presence of Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat by Secretary Tannu Kapoor, representing the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Tourism Secretary Dilip Jawalkar on behalf of the state government.

Mou signed to develop Badrinath as 'spiritual' township

In his address at the virtual event, Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat said that after the 2013 natural disaster, reconstruction work in Kedarnath began under the direction of the Prime Minister and is now nearing completion.

He noted, "Under the inspiration and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the reconstruction work started after the disaster in 2013 which is now in its final stages. On the lines of Kedarnath, the prime minister also decided to give a makeover to Badrinath where facilities are to be developed gradually over an area spread over 85 hectares keeping in mind requirements for the next 100 years."

Special efforts being made for Badrinath Dham: Rawat

Rawat added, "In view of the requirements of the development of facilities, work will be done in a phased manner in a total of 85 hectares of land, special efforts are being made to increase facilities for the pilgrims at Badrinath Dham." Uttarakhand CM affirmed that the makeover of Badrinath township is a commitment, outlining measures taken by the state government to improve facilities in Badrinath.

Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, speaking at the event, said the famous four Himalayan temples (Chardham) of Uttarakhand are major pilgrimage centres and the makeover of Badrinath is a dedication of the oil companies.

Pradhan asserted, "The Chardham of Uttarakhand has a special significance. Badrinath will be developed as a smart spiritual township in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Some works will also be done in Gangotri and Yamunotri in the coming times on the lines of what is being done in Kedarnath and Badrinath."

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credits: PTI