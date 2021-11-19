Uttarakhand Govt Mandates Wearing Masks, Six-foot Gap Under New COVID Guidelines

Issuing a new set of guidelines for the state, the Uttarakhand government has lifted all the existing COVID-19 restrictions from the state. Issuing the guidelines on Friday, November 19, Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has further stated that wearing masks will be mandatory at public places, workplaces, and public transports followed by other guidelines. "Statewide COVID restrictions being cancelled with effect from Nov 20. Wearing of masks will be mandatory at public places, workplaces & on public transport. Spitting at public places is illegal and will result in fine & punishment", ANI reported.

Read on to know the listed new guidelines by the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority:

Wearing masks in public places, offices and public transport is mandatory.

A gap of six-foot is mandatory in public places.

Spitting on public places will be prohibited and will invite fines on violation.

Consuming pan, gutkha and tobacco are prohibited in public places.

Uttarakhand government warns of actions on violation of COVID-19 guidelines

The statement issued by the state disaster management authority has further warned of serious actions if anyone is found violating the COVID restrictions. They will be punished under the Disaster Management Act 2005, Epidemic Act 1897 and Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and further lawful actions will be taken against them.

Apart from that, the guidelines have also issued instructions for certain categories of people urging them to limit going out of their homes unless necessary. These include people above the age of 65, persons with comorbidities, pregnant and lactating mothers.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand reported 12 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, with six recoveries. The hilly state currently has 179 active COVID-19 cases. Speaking about its vaccination coverage, 24,999 people received their COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours. While a total of 75,14,022 beneficiaries received their first doses of the vaccine, 43,32,669 beneficiaries have received their second doses.

On the other hand, India has reported 11,106 new COVID-19 cases, followed by 459 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall toll to 3,44,89,623 and the death toll to 4,65,082, informed the Ministry of Health. The Ministry further informed of 12,789 recoveries on Friday taking the total recoveries in the country to 3,38,97,921.



