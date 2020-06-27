Cost Of All COVID-19 Tests In Uttarakhand Capped Between Rs 2000 - 2200

Trivendra Singh Rawat-led administration in Uttarakhand on Saturday capped the COVID-19 testing price between Rs 2000 and Rs 2200 in the state. Previously, the maximum cost of testing was Rs 4500 in the state and has been reduced to nearly half now. The Chief Minister also informed that the administration holds a weekly review of the COVID situation in the state.

While addressing the media, Uttarakhand CM also stated that the markets in the state have been allowed to remain open until 8 pm. He added that people have been allowed to walk in the morning and that there will be no restriction on that. CM Rawat also highlighted that in the weekly review meeting, the dengue situation in the state was also discussed.

"The officers have been instructed to ensure the conduct of weekly cleanliness drives and awareness campaigns regarding dengue," Rawat said. The number of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached 2725 along with 37 deaths and 1822 recoveries.

Delhi: Testing capped at Rs 2400

Meanwhile, COVID-19 testing price has been capped at Rs 2400 by the Ministry of Home Affairs in Delhi. Testing too has been doubled from 4000-5000 daily to 16,618 samples in two days - June 15 and 16, stated the MHA. On the other hand, Maharashtra government capped the maximum price for COVID-19 tests (RT-PCR) at Rs 2200. Moreover, the maximum price for testing by collecting samples from home has been capped at Rs 2800. Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had capped the maximum testing price at Rs 4500 but had then removed the all-India cap. The Tamil Nadu government capped the cost of testing to ₹3,000 and an additional Rs 500 for a home visit.

