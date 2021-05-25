Uttarakhand Govt Says No Company Responded To Global Tender For COVID-19 Vaccines

The Uttarakhand government informed on Tuesday that no company till now has responded to the global tender floated by the state government to procure COVID-19 vaccines,

"So far, no company has responded to the global tender for COVID19 vaccines procurement by the state government. The time for submission of interest for tender has been extended till May 31 May", informed an official statement by State Health Department.

The Uttarakhand government on May 15 floated a global tender for procurement of COVID-19 vaccine to vaccinate people in the state. Due to the shortage of COVID vaccines in the state, the Uttarakhand government had formed a five-member committee to procure vaccines through global tenders. The government is considering the procurement of vaccines like Sputnik V from different countries. On Tuesday, May 12, the Uttarakhand Chief Secretary appointed the five-member committee to oversee vaccine procurement.

The state government order had stated, "It has become necessary to vaccinate the people of the state immediately against COVID-19 in order to contain the outbreak. Considering the shortage of Covishield and Covaxin, a committee has been formed to import these vaccines like Sputnik V from different countries. The committee will work towards procuring vaccines through global tenders."

COVID In Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand on Monday reported the lowest number of COVID-19 cases in the last 39 days with 2,071 people testing positive for the infection which claimed 95 more lives. On Monday, the Covid positivity rate also plummeted to 6.4 per cent, the lowest since May 1 in the state. Dehradun recorded the highest number of 423 cases, Udham Singh Nagar 355, Haridwar 264, Nainital 223, Chamoli 175, Pauri 164, Rudraprayag 114, Uttarkashi 85, Almora 82, Pithoragarh 64, Tehri 48, Champawat 42 and Bageshwar 32, a Health Department bulletin said.

The fresh cases took the state's cumulative tally of positive cases to 3,15,590 and the 95 new fatalities pegged the pandemic death toll at 5,927 out of which 3,238 deaths occurred in May itself, the state government data revealed. A total of 2,54,654 Covid patients have recovered, 5,430 have migrated out of the state which has, as of now, 49,579 active cases. Meanwhile, the Covid curfew in the state which was to come to an end at 6 am on Tuesday was extended on Monday till 6 am on June 1.

(With ANI Inputs)