Uttarakhand Govt Suspends Char Dham Yatra; Temple Priests To Be Allowed To Perform Rituals

Amid the rising cases of COVID-19 in Uttarakhand, the state government has suspended the Char Dham Yatra this year. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat informed that the state government has instead decided that only priests of four temples will be allowed to perform the rituals and Puja. Earlier, the Uttarakhand High Court had directed the state government to issue SOPs ahead of the Char Dham Yatra.

'Only priests will be allowed': Uttarakhand CM on Char Dham Yatra decision

"In the view of COVID-19 situation in our state, the Char Dham Yatra has been suspended. However, only priests will be allowed to perform the rituals of four temples. People from across the country won't be allowed to attend the Char Dham Yatra this year." said Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat.

'Issue SOPs for Char Dham Yatra': Uttarakhand High Court

Earlier when the Char Dham Yatra was not cancelled, the Uttarakhand High Court had asked the state government to issue standard operating procedures (SOPs). The HC had remarked that the Char Dham Yatra 'cannot be allowed to turn into another Kumbh'. A bench comprising of Chief Justice RS Chauhan and Justice Alok Kumar Verma had made the observation during a virtual hearing of the PILs related to the Uttarakhand government's handling of the pandemic. The Yatra was scheduled to commence from May 14.

The HC directed the state government to ramp up its measures by deploying mobile vans in interior regions and increasing the number of COVID-19 hospitals across the state. In addition, it had also asked the state government to supply enough PPE kits and other safety equipments to the healthcare workers. The High Court had also asked the state government to seek assistance from central agencies and build temporary hospitals and admit people who have tested positive for Coronavirus.

Uttarakhand reports 6,054 COVID-19 cases

The state reported its highest single-day spike of 6,054 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the tally to 1,68,616. In addition, 108 new fatalities pushed the death toll to 2,417. Dehradun accounted for maximum number of 2,329 cases, followed by Haridwar, which reported 1,178 cases, Udham Singh Nagar 849, Nainital 665, Chamoli 175,Pauri 174 Champawat 153, Almora 140, Bageshwar 128 and Tehri 109, according to a state health department bulletin.

