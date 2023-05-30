Uttarakhand Govt Suspends Kedarnath Yatra Registration For 3 Days Amid Pilgrims Footfall

The Uttarakhand government has suspended registrations of new tourists to visit Kedarnath Dham for the next three days citing huge footfall. This decision was taken to avoid overcrowding as a large number of tourists have registered for the Yatra. As per the Tourism Department, both online and offline registration has been stopped.

A maximum of 13,000 pilgrims can visit Kedarnath per day as the daily limit has been set by the state government citing the convenience for pilgrims and smooth conduct of the yatra. The portals of Kedarnath situated in the upper Garhwal Himalayas were opened on April 25 after nearly six months of their closure during the winter season.

Recently, Bollywood actors Kangana Ranaut and Akshay Kumar also separately visited Baba Kedarnath temple to seek blessings

Earlier this month, the registration of pilgrims for the Kedarghati was discontinued till May 15 due to bad weather conditions. Pilgrims have been advised to plan their journey to the temple in accordance with the weather update for the area, informed Rudraprayag Superintendent of Police (SP) Vishakha Ashok Bhadane said. Chamoli and Rudraprayag districts have been witnessing frequent snowfalls in April and May this year.

On April 30, the state government issued an advisory for the pilgrims to check the weather conditions and make appropriate arrangements for the yatra. “It may be noted that intermittent rain and snowfall continue in Kedarnath Dham. All the devotees coming to Kedarnath Dham from the country and abroad have been informed by the government to check the weather forecast before going to Kedarnath Dham and have been asked to carry enough warm clothes," as per the official sources.

“Guidelines and SOPs have been issued for the journey. In this, travellers have been suggested to acclimatize their bodies to the mountain weather during the journey. If you are facing difficulty then rest for some time and only then travel," said Uttrakhand Health Secretary Dr Rajesh Kumar.