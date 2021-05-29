Uttarakhand Govt Tightens Restrictions On Noise Pollution Rules, Heavy Fine For Violators

The Uttarakhand government, on May 28, decided to penalise noise pollution by levying heavy fines for the account. The decision came about in the State cabinet meeting held in the secretariat. Uttarakhand noise pollution rules allow confiscation of noise-making devices if need be.

In a first-time development, a state government has formulated exhaustive terms for Uttarakhand noise pollution rules. Sound limits have also been enumerated and penalty associated with them. Certain areas have been identified under newly prescribed Uttarakhand noise pollution regulations.

"Heavy fines will be levied on noise pollution caused at religious places, wedding ceremonies and/or by vehicles," the State government informed.

Uttarakhand government agreed to tighten rules on noise pollution in the State after the persistent stance of the Centre and the National Green Authority.

State government spokesperson Subodh Uniyal told ANI, "The State has taken decisions under the Central Government's Noise Pollution Regulation Control Act, 2000, if a person violates the specified 'decibel' for the first time, he/she fined Rs 1000, for the second time, the fine levied will be Rs 2,500 and for the third time, the fine levied will be Rs 5000."

Uttarakhand Noise Pollution Fines at Religious Places

At religious places, if the noise exceeds the specified decibel for the first time, the fine levied will be Rs 5000, the second time- Rs 10,000 and the third time will be Rs 15,000. Similarly, for hotels and restaurants, if a noise pollution case is reported for the first time, the Uttarakhand noise pollution fine will be Rs 10,000, the second time- Rs 15,000 and the third time will be Rs 20,000. While carrying out industrial activities, the fine for violating Uttarakhand noise pollution rules for the first time is Rs 20,000, for the second time- Rs 30,000 and for the third time will be Rs 40,000.

Uttarakhand noise pollution fines for violation of noise pollution rules in the region range from one thousand rupees to 40 thousand rupees which can be inflicted.

The decision to penalise Uttarakhand noise pollution rules in the region took place in the State cabinet meeting at the Secretariat under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat. Cabinet Minister and Government Spokesperson Subodh Uniyal stated Uttarakhand is sensitive to the environment and ecological balance.

The same meeting announced relief to the common people in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Uttarakhand government assured sugar at a cheaper rate for three months to all 23 lakh ration cardholders.