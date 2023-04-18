Uttarakhand Govt Warns Eateries Against Overcharging During Char Dham Yatra

The Chamoli district administration in Uttarakhand will take strict action against eateries that overcharge pilgrims during the holy Char Dham Yatra, officials say. Himanshu Khurana, the district magistrate of Chamoli, has also issued orders for proper inspection of food served during the Yatra. "During the Char Dham Yatra, strict action will be taken against hotel and Dhaba owners who charge more than the fixed price from pilgrims and sell adulterated food on the Badrinath and Hemkund Yatra route.

This year, the Char Dham Yatra will begin on April 22, on the auspicious day of Akshay Tritiya. Doors of the Kedarnath Dham will open for devotees on April 25 and Badrinath Dham on April 27.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami told ANI on April 13 that the state government has made all the suitable arrangements in order to ensure everyone's Char Dham Yatra goes smoothly. "All the preparations for Char Dham Yatra have been completed. More than 12 lakh people have registered, and we have made all arrangements to ensure that everyone's journey is smooth."

Heath services improved on the Yatra route

Uttarakhand officials have also said services have improved for pilgrims and a lot of health ATMs have also been made on the Yatra route. "Health services are being improved on the Yatra route, and the number of Health ATMs will be increased in the coming time. The officer was directed to run an intensive checking campaign of food items in various hotels, dhabas, and restaurants by forming a team on the travel route coming under Pauri district.”

“50 health ATMs have been set up by Hewlett Packard Enterprises under CSR in various medical units identified in Garhwal division on the Yatra route for health screening pilgrims. Parameters like blood pressure, sugar level, body temperature, oxygen content, body fat, 70 free tests including index, dehydration, and pulse rate will be done,” he said.

(With inputs from ANI)