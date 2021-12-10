Terming the demise of CDS Bipin Rawat in the IAF helicopter crash, a big loss for the nation, Uttarakhand Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh said that Bipin Rawat had selflessly served the nation for more than four decades. He further added that the untimely demise of CDS Rawat is a great and irreplaceable loss for the country.

Singh while speaking to Republic TV also remembered Rawat's contribution and said that he protected the "sovereignty and integrity of motherland". "India will always be proud of this son of Uttarakhand and the country's first CDS and Himalaya Putra is a pride of the nation", he added.

Further calling it a personal loss for him, the Uttarakhand Governor said, "For me, his passing is a personal loss. He was my friend and a professional buddy. We also served together as brigade commanders in Jammu and Kashmir."

Notably, after the news of Rawat's demise came in, General Gurmit Singh was among the first who took to Twitter for expressing his condolences.

IAF Helicopter Crash

Earlier on Thursday, December 9, in a tragic accident Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat along with his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 other people were killed after an Indian Air Force helicopter crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor district. While the sole survivor Group Captain Varun Singh is undergoing treatment, the nation grieves over the death of Rawat and others.

The crash took place around noon after it took off from the Air Force base in Sulur, Coimbatore, towards Wellington in the Nilgiri Hills. Meanwhile, the parts of the Mi 17 V5 helicopter have been recovered by the IAF team and the last rites of CDS Bipin Rawat and others are to take place on Friday, December 10.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat was one of the 13 who lost lives in the ill-fated helicopter crash on December 8. With him his wife Madhulika Rawat and 10 others including - Brig LS Lidder, Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Wing Commander PS Chauhan, Squadron Leader K Singh, JWO Das, Lt Col Harjinder Singh, Junior Warrant Officer Pradeep Arakkal, Havildar Satpal Rai, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitender Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar and Lance Naik Sai Teja also lost their lives.

Image: Republic World/PTI