Uttarakhand HC Slams State Govt Over Kumbh & COVID Spread: "Can Fool Court, Not People"

As several 'Kumbh returnees' grapple with Coronavirus, the Uttarakhand High Court on Friday slammed that the state government for not ensuring COVID protocols while holding religious events like Kumbh Mela and Char Dham Yatra in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The HC bench headed by Chief Justice RS Chauhan flagged the government's negligence towards COVID guidelines at the Maha Kumbh and the ongoing curtailed 'Char Dham Yatra'. The bench asked as to why the stat govt was 'embarrassing themselves repeatedly'. The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for June 9.

Uttarakhand HC slams govt over Maha Kumbh

While hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), a bench of Chief Justice R.S. Chauhan and Justice Alok Verma said, "First we make the mistake of Kumbh Mela, then there is Char Dham. Why do we repeatedly cause embarrassment to ourselves?". Taking into account videos on social media of the priests' movement in Badrinath and Kedarnath without following the social distancing norms, the Court expressed its displeasure at the states' "negligence".

"Go and see what is happening. In the video of Kedarnath and Badrinath temples, priests are not following social distancing. Even for worshipping, you cannot allow 23 priests to enter the temple. Take the chopper and see what is happening in Badrinath-Kedarnath," the Court said adding, "What shall we say? It is not my business to decide. This work belongs to the government. You can fool the court but you cannot fool the people. The state government is playing with the lives of millions of people, the state government is negligent."

Maha Kumbh & COVID spread

Over 2600 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the Haridwar Kumbh Mela area in April confirming fears that one of the world's largest religious gatherings may contribute further to the rapid rise in coronavirus cases. A majority of the 48.51 lakh people who took part in the last two royal baths (Shahi Snan) held on the occasion of Somwati Amavasya on April 12 and Mesh Sankranti on April 14 were seen openly violating COVID norms like wearing face masks and social distancing as they crowded to take a dip in the river. With over 200 seers tested COVID positive and many Akhada chiefs died due to COVID, PM Modi appealed saints to cut short Kumbh Mela to aid in the country's battle against COVID-19.

Heeding to his call, Niranjani, Nirwana Akhada, Juna Akhada and Bairagi Akhada agreed to a 'symbolic snan' for the third royal bath, sending most seers home and immersing the idols, marking the end of 'Maha Kumbh'. On April 27, a 'scaled down' third royal bath was held where devotees were yet again seen not wearing face masks or maintaining social distance, but fewer in number. An estimate of 70 lakh devotees attended the 70-day event and have now returned to their respective villages. Rural India is currently in the grips of a deadly COVID wave.