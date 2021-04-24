Uttarakhand: HM, CM Rawat Take Stock Of Avalanche; 291 Rescued So Far, Says Indian Army

Amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, a glacier burst has been reported near the India-China border in Sumna village of Uttarakhand's Chamoli Garhwal district. However, as per reports, no loss of life or damage has been reported so far. The glacier burst reportedly took place due to heavy snowfall in the region. Senior officials of the Border Road Organisation (BRO) are trying to establish contact with workers who were involved in road construction activities in the area.

Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Rescue operations ongoing

Sources from the Indian Army say that the glacier burst took place near the post of 8 batallion ITBP between Malari and Sumna village near the BRO office. The Central Army Command is carrying out rescue operations which were halted due to adverse weather conditions in the night. According to sources, around 90 BRO personnel have been rescued. While speaking to news agency ANI, Colonel Manish Kapil, Commander, Border Road Task Force (BRTF) said, "A glacier has burst near Uttarakhand's Joshimath on India-China border."

In a latest update, the Indian Army on Saturday morning informed that 291 persons have been rescued.

291 persons have been rescued so far. Rescue operations still in progress.#IndianArmy#NationFirst https://t.co/QoNR6GSIwE — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) April 24, 2021

Union HM Amit Shah takes cognizance

Reacting to the Uttarakhand glacier burst incident, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah took immediate cognizance. CM Tirath Singh Rawat said that the Union Home Minister has assured the state of all the help and has also instructed ITBP to be vigilant.

Following this, the Uttarakhand government has issued an alert. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat took to his official Twitter handle on Friday and wrote, "I have received news about a glacier burst in the Sumna village in Niti Valley. I have issued an alert, and I am in regular touch with the BRTO and district administration.

à¤¨à¥€à¤¤à¥€ à¤˜à¤¾à¤Ÿà¥€ à¤•à¥‡ à¤¸à¥à¤®à¤¨à¤¾ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤—à¥à¤²à¥‡à¤¶à¤¿à¤¯à¤° à¤Ÿà¥‚à¤Ÿà¤¨à¥‡ à¤•à¥€ à¤¸à¥‚à¤šà¤¨à¤¾ à¤®à¤¿à¤²à¥€ à¤¹à¥ˆà¥¤ à¤‡à¤¸ à¤¸à¤‚à¤¬à¤‚à¤§ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤®à¥ˆà¤‚à¤¨à¥‡ à¤à¤²à¤°à¥à¤Ÿ à¤œà¤¾à¤°à¥€ à¤•à¤° à¤¦à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ˆà¥¤ à¤®à¥ˆà¤‚ à¤¨à¤¿à¤°à¤‚à¤¤à¤° à¤œà¤¿à¤²à¤¾ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¶à¤¾à¤¸à¤¨ à¤”à¤° à¤¬à¥€à¤†à¤°à¤“ à¤•à¥‡ à¤¸à¤®à¥à¤ªà¤°à¥à¤• à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤¹à¥‚à¤à¥¤ — Tirath Singh Rawat (@TIRATHSRAWAT) April 23, 2021

In another tweet, Rawat said the district administration has been asked to get details of the incident. "We have issued instructions to stop work at NTPC and other hydroelectric plants at night in order to avert any untoward incident."

à¤­à¤¾à¤°à¤¤ à¤šà¥€à¤¨ à¤¸à¥€à¤®à¤¾ à¤ªà¤° à¤¸à¥à¤®à¤¨à¤¾ à¤•à¥‡ à¤ªà¤¾à¤¸ à¤—à¥à¤²à¥‡à¤¶à¤¿à¤¯à¤° à¤Ÿà¥‚à¤Ÿà¤¨à¥‡ à¤•à¥€ à¤¸à¥‚à¤šà¤¨à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ˆ, à¤œà¤¾à¤¨à¤•à¤°à¥€ à¤œà¥à¤Ÿà¤¾à¤ˆ à¤œà¤¾ à¤°à¤¹à¥€ à¤¹à¥ˆ à¤•à¤¿ à¤‡à¤¸ à¤˜à¤Ÿà¤¨à¤¾ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤•à¥‹à¤ˆ à¤œà¤¨à¤¹à¤¾à¤¨à¤¿ à¤¤à¥‹ à¤¨à¤¹à¥€à¤ à¤¹à¥à¤ˆ à¤¹à¥ˆà¥¤à¤–à¤°à¤¾à¤¬ à¤®à¥Œà¤¸à¤® à¤•à¥‡ à¤•à¤¾à¤°à¤£ à¤…à¤­à¥€ à¤¸à¤¹à¥€ à¤¸à¥à¤¥à¤¿à¤¤à¤¿ à¤•à¥€ à¤œà¤¾à¤¨à¤•à¤¾à¤°à¥€ à¤¨à¤¹à¥€ à¤¹à¥‹ à¤ªà¤¾ à¤°à¤¹à¥€ à¤¹à¥ˆ à¥¤à¤Ÿà¥€à¤®à¥‹à¤‚ à¤•à¥‹ à¤¸à¥à¤¥à¤¿à¤¤à¤¿ à¤•à¤¾ à¤œà¤¾à¤¯à¤œà¤¼à¤¾ à¤²à¥‡à¤¨à¥‡ à¤•à¥‡ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤°à¤µà¤¾à¤¨à¤¾ à¤•à¤° à¤¦à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤—à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ˆà¥¤ itbp à¤•à¥‡ à¤œà¤µà¤¾à¤¨ à¤¤à¥‹ à¤¸à¥à¤°à¤•à¥à¤·à¤¿à¤¤ à¤¹à¥ˆà¤‚ à¥¤ — Ashok Kumar IPS (@Ashokkumarips) April 23, 2021

Reacting to the Uttarakhand glacier burst incident, the state DGP Ashok Kumar in a tweet said that the information about the incident is being collected. "We are trying to gather information whether any loss of life has occurred in the glacier burst. Due to bad weather in the region, we are unable to know the exact situation. Teams have been sent to take stock of the situation. The ITBP personnel deployed in the area are safe," the DGP said.

