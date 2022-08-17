Uttarakhand: Hundreds Gather To Pay Final Respects To 'Op Meghdoot' Hero In Haldwani

The mortal remains of soldier Lance Naik Chandrashekhar who went missing during an Army operation in Siachen in 1984 were brought to his hometown in Uttarakhand's Haldwani on Wednesday where his family continues to wait for the past 38 years since he went missing.

As the mortal remains arrived this morning in Haldwani, people including the soldier's neighbours, relatives, and veterans from his unit gathered in large numbers to pay their last tribute to the fallen hero. The Indian Army while paying their homage to the soldier carried the mortal remains to his residence amid loud chants of 'Jai Hind' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami reaches Haldwani, the hometown of Lance Naik Chandrashekhar to pay his last respects



Lance Naik Chandrashekhar's mortal remains were recovered after 38 years from the Siachen glacier https://t.co/M6AtshTauO pic.twitter.com/LmSRpCfMAP — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2022

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also reached Haldwani to pay his tributes to the soldier. Speaking to ANI, he said,

"He gave his life for the country. We stand by his family through their grief and pain. To honour his memory, we will do whatever can be done."

Speaking about the soldier's family, his wife along with their two daughters have been waiting for more than three decades to know the whereabouts of Chandrashekhar. Earlier, after receiving the information about him, his wife got emotional.

His last rites will be performed at Haldwani on Wednesday in the presence of family and relatives.

Indian Army finds mortal remains of a missing soldier after 38 years

On August 13, the Northern Command of the Indian Army recovered the mortal remains of a soldier, Lance Naik Late Chandrashekhar from an abandoned bunker in Siachen. The soldier who was later identified with the help of a disc bearing his army number had been missing since May 29, 1984, when he was deployed for Operation Meghdoot at the Gyongla Glacier.

On August 14, his family was informed about the same, and the procedures to hand over his mortal remains to his family in Uttarakhand were initiated.

"A patrol of Indian Army recovered the mortal remains of LNk (Late) Chandrashekhar who was missing since 29 May 1984 while deployed at Glacier due to an Avalanche," Northern Command of Indian Army said in a tweet.

The Indian Army along with the Northern Army Commander, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, and all ranks in their homage also paid tributes to the soldier.

Notably, 'Operation Meghdoot' was the code-name given to an Indian Armed Forces operation, that was launched 38 years on April 13, 1984.

