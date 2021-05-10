Uttarakhand Imposes Week-long COVID-19 Curfew: Gatherings Banned, Liquor Shops Closed

The Uttarakhand government imposed a COVID-19 curfew in the state from 6 am on May 11 to 6 am on May 18 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. This move comes in the wake of the state witnessing a surge in cases with 71,174 active COVID-19 patients and 3,548 deaths. Reportedly, Uttarakhand recorded a 1,800% increase in COVID-19 cases between 31 March to 24 April, when the Haridwar Mahakumbh was held.

As per the new rules, shops selling fruits, vegetables and dairy items will remain open from 7 am to 10 am. COVID-19 vaccination shall continue and people can travel to the inoculation centre by using their private vehicles, taxis, etc. after showing proof of the same. All shopping malls, market complexes, gyms, theatres, assembly halls, bars, liquor shops will remain closed until further orders

COVID-19 curfew rules in Uttarakhand: