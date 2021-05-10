Uttarakhand Imposes Week-long COVID-19 Curfew: Gatherings Banned, Liquor Shops Closed

The Uttarakhand government imposed a COVID-19 curfew in the state from 6 am on May 11 to 6 am on May 18 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. This move comes in the wake of the state witnessing a surge in cases with 71,174 active COVID-19 patients and 3,548 deaths. Reportedly, Uttarakhand recorded a 1,800% increase in COVID-19 cases between 31 March to 24 April, when the Haridwar Mahakumbh was held.
As per the new rules, shops selling fruits, vegetables and dairy items will remain open from 7 am to 10 am. COVID-19 vaccination shall continue and people can travel to the inoculation centre by using their private vehicles, taxis, etc. after showing proof of the same. All shopping malls, market complexes, gyms, theatres, assembly halls, bars, liquor shops will remain closed until further orders
COVID-19 curfew rules in Uttarakhand:
- All essential shops will remain open from 6 am to 1 pm on May 10 so that people can make arrangements for the lockdown
- Shops selling fruits, vegetables and dairy items will remain open from 7 am to 10 am
- People can travel to the COVID-19 vaccination centre by using their private vehicles, taxis, etc. after showing proof of vaccination registration
- People are advised to avoid a marriage ceremony at this juncture. If it is not possible to postpone the marriage ceremony, a maximum of 20 persons will be allowed to remain present for the function
- A maximum of 20 persons can be present for the funeral
- While all educational institutions shall remain closed, online learning is allowed
- Courses such as MBBS (4th and 5th year), BDS (4th year) and Nursing class (3rd year) will continue
- The physical conduct of exams by state/national/international bodies will be allowed on a case-to-case basis by the respective departments
- All shopping malls, market complexes, gyms, theatres, playgrounds, entertainment parks, assembly halls, liquor shops etc. will remain closed
- Social, political, educational, cultural and all other types of gatherings are prohibited
- People travelling from other states will be allowed entry into Uttarakhand only after producing a negative RT-PCR test report
- People travelling to Uttarakhand have to register on http://smartcitydehradun.uk.gov.in
- People returning to their village in Uttarakhand from other states shall be compulsorily placed in isolation in a Village quarantine facility for 7 days
- During this period, this will be a mass sanitization drive at all public places
- District administration can set up quarantine centres as per the requirement