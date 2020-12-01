Uttarakhand: In Bid To Help Reptiles Cross Busy Roads, 90-feet Eco-bridge Constructed

Uttarakhand's Forest Department has constructed a first-of-its kind eco-bridge across the Kaladhungi-Nainital highway to save reptiles from being killed as they cross the busy road.The Ramnagar Forest Division of Uttarakhand has taken this initiative hoping to save the reptile species from road accidents. The Forest Department officials informed that it is being called an eco-bridge as it is made out of eco-friendly items.

Uttarakhand's eco-friendly Eco-Bridge

The eco-bridge constructed by the Uttarakhand's Ramnagar Forest Division is 90 feet long and 5 feet wide and is built across the two-lane Kaladhungi-Nainital highway. According to local media reports, the construction of the eco-bridge took about 10 days at a cost of about Rs. 2 lakh.

Read | 'Incredible Big Cat': UK Sanctuary Shares Stunning Pics Of Jaguar, Netizens Left Awestruck

Speaking to ANI, Kaladhungi Range Forest Officer Amit Kumar Gwaskoti said, "This bridge is Uttarakhand's first eco-bridge. It is 90-feet-long and 5-feet-wide. No cement or iron was used in the construction of the bridge. It's made of eco-friendly items like bamboo, rope, and grass."

"We have constructed this bridge in the hope that small animals and reptiles like snakes, squirrel, monitor lizard will cross the road through the bridge and avoid being killed by vehicles," added Forest Officer Gwaskoti.

Read | Cambodia Welcomes 'World’s Loneliest Elephant' Kaavan Following Global Rescue Campaign

According to media reports, this bridge is about 40-feet high and can take the weight of about three adult humans, which is why the officials will patrol the area to ensure that the bridge is not used by humans. The report states that the forest officials hope that this bridge will also be used by the leopards along with other species of reptiles including lizards and snakes. As per reports, the eco-bridge will be monitored using four camera traps and students by the Forest Department. It also adds that the forest department will grow creepers and layer the eco-bridge with grass and leaves to attract animals to use the bridge.

Read | Kimchi Draws Cultural Battlelines Between South Korea And China Over ISO Certification

This move comes as the Kaladhungi-Nainital highway is the main route to Nainital and is used by a large number of vehicles. The area around the road is a dense forest which is home to several animals including elephants, leopards, deer, blue bulls and monkeys. The forest is also home to several reptile species like lizards, rodent squirrels, snakes along with monitor lizards and pythons. The highway being a busy one, makes it difficult for reptiles to cross and more often than one reptile from the adjoining jungle get crushed under the traffic. The Forest Department is also planning to undertake other tasks to raise awareness in the area with regards to the need to protect the reptiles.

Read | US Doctor Comforts Elderly COVID-19 Patient, Heartbreaking Image Makes Netizens Emotional

(With inputs from ANI)