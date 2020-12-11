Uttarakhand Invokes ESMA, Bans Doctors From Going On Strike Amid Surge In COVID-19 Cases

In light of the surge in COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand, the state government has invoked UP Essential Services Maintenance Act 1966, prohibiting doctors and health workers in the state from going on strike till March 2021.

The order issued late on Wednesday night by Health Secretary Amit Singh stated that all services of doctors have been declared as essential services under the relevant sections of the act and all strikes have been prohibited with immediate effect till March 31, 2021.

The order mentions that the prevailing Covid-19 epidemic has necessitated the state government to take such a step. The order applies to all doctors, officials working for medical health and medical education departments in the state, along with postgraduate medical students.

IMA calls doctors' strike on Friday

On Friday, over 2,000 private doctors from across the state have planned to go on strike in protest against the Central government allowing Ayurvedic doctors to perform certain surgeries. Uttarakhand’s Indian Medical Association (IMA) has called for the closure of out-patient departments in private hospitals on Friday from 6 am to 6 pm.

Officials from the association have alleged that allowing Ayurvedic doctors to perform surgeries would endanger the lives of patients as there can be various side-effects of mixing Ayurveda with allopathy treatments.

DD Choudhury, national vice-president of IMA said, “We will continue with our strike by closing OPDs from 6 am to 6 pm, but all emergency and trauma services will remain functional. We do not want the common public to face any problem due to the protest. It is not that we do not want AYUSH medicine to flourish in the country, but we are against the mixing of two different kinds of treatments.”

As per a notification, Central Council of Indian Medicines has mandated ayurvedic postgraduates in Shalyathanthra and Shalakyathanthra to undergo training to independently perform 58 medical procedures that include general surgery, urology, surgical gastroenterology, ENT, ophthalmology and dental medicine, among others.

