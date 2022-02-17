Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was videoed patrolling in a snowbound area Uttarakhand at 15,000 feet in sub-zero temperature. The video was posted on Thursday, February 17, by the social media handle ITPB captioned with a couplet of Hindi poetry from Jaishankar Prasad. The caption of the video read, "हिमाद्रि तुंग श्रृंग से प्रबुद्ध शुद्ध भारती, स्वयं प्रभा समुज्ज्वला स्वतंत्रता पुकारती | When the Going Gets Tough, the Tough Get Going. #Himveers of ITBP negotiating a snowbound area at 15 K feet in sub-zero temperatures around in Uttarakhand Himalayas शौर्य,दृढ़ता,कर्मनिष्ठा (bravery, perseverance, integrity)"

In the video, it can be clearly seen that the Central armed force is struggling to walk with their weapons on their back in the snow which is as high as their knee. But they continue to struggle and move forward with determination with the help of a walking stick at an altitude of 15,000 feet.

More heroics of Jawans

A few days ago, on Sunday, February 13 Indo-Tibetan Border Police had posted another video where the jawans were seen demonstrating firm confidence and willpower and doing the drill with their weapons in a knee-deep and snow-clad region at a temperature of spine chilling -25 degrees. Not caring about the temperature the dozens of jawans were aligned in four rows and continued their drill in Uttrakhand. The video was captioned, "Prasikshan hi shreshth hai! Har paristhiti me prasikhshan ka pran. (Training is the best! Commitment to training under all circumstances.) Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel train in extreme snow and cold conditions in Uttrakhand at a minus 25-degree temperature around."

Who is the Indo-Tibetan Border Police force (ITBP)?

ITBP is one of the five central police forces of India. This patrolling force comes under the Union Home affairs ministry. It was formed under the CRPF act and is functioning since 24th October 1962. ITBPF is deployed for border guarding duties from Karakoram Pass in Ladakh to Jachep La in Arunachal Pradesh covering 3488 km of the India-China border. The ITBP also provides security in Naxal areas. Indian Police Service, batch 1988 of Tamil Nadu Cadre Sanjay Arora is a highly decorated police officer with a President medal on his chest awarded in 2014 is the 31st Director General of ITBP force since 31 August 2021.