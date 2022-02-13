Exuding confidence and determination against any adversity, the Indo-Tibetan Police (ITBP) shared visuals of soldiers training in extremely cold conditions at high altitudes in Uttarakhand. Amid a knee-deep and snow-clad region that is said to be at a temperature of -25 degrees, dozens of disciplined ITBP personnel lined up in rows were seen undergoing the drill while holding heavy ammunition.

Seemingly unbothered by the climatic condition, the ITBP soldiers appeared to be practising their firing and stamina. Taking to Twitter, the official handle of ITBP shared, "Training is the best. Pledge to train under every situation. Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel train in extreme snow and cold conditions in Uttrakhand at a minus 25-degree temperature around."

प्रशिक्षण ही श्रेष्ठ है!

हर परिस्थिति में प्रशिक्षण का प्रण।



Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel train in extreme snow and cold conditions in Uttrakhand at minus 25 degree temperature around.#Himveers pic.twitter.com/LG12KdLr21 — ITBP (@ITBP_official) February 13, 2022

About Indo-Tibetan Police

The country's primary border patrol organisation, ITBP, is one of the five Central Armed Police Forces of India under the tandem of the Ministry of Home Affairs. Formed under the CRPF Act, the ITBP was constituted in October 1962, during the Indo-China war. In 1992, the ITBPF Act was enacted.

The ITBP guards the 3,488 km stretch of India's border with China against the Karakoram Pass in Ladakh to Jachep La in Arunachal Pradesh. Typically deployed at higher altitudes, the ITBP also aid security forces in anti-Naxal operations and other internal security duties. The chief of India's border patrol body securing borders along with the Tibet Autonomous Region is Sanjay Arora.

'Himveers' of ITBP unfurl tricolour in snow-clad Ladakh

On 73rd Republic Day, away from the comforts of home, the ITBP personnel served and cheered for the nation in intense winter conditions and unfurled the tricolour at 15,000 feet at -40 degree Celsius temperature in Ladakh. The ITBP posted a video of the celebration in Ladakh on its official Twitter handle.

The video starts with the personnel raising a full-throated cry "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "ITBP ki Jai". The 'Himveers' then held a march-past in the freezing cold conditions in Ladakh.

The ITBP personnel posted the video alongside the caption, "Happy Republic Day from #Himveers of ITBP From #Ladakh." In another video, Constable Lovely Singh Sinduriya of ITBP has dedicated a song on Republic Day. The personnel can be seen singing, "Vande Mataram Vande Mataram Hum Hindustani Hai Sainik Toofani hai..." song.

On another account, the ITBP shared visuals of personnel playing volleyball, and needless to say, the same was carried out at an altitude of 14,000 feet in Sikkim.