Uttarakhand Joins Growing List Of States Mulling 'population Control Law'; Forms Committee

Following the Assam and Uttar Pradesh government’s proposal to implement Population Control Bill, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has now issued instructions to form high-level committees regarding matters including population control law in the state. According to a release from the Chief Minister's office, the committee formed by the state will look into strict land law and the population control law. Earlier, CM Dhami had announced that various laws and acts, which are in favour of the public, were already in place.

According to the Chief Minister, SS Sandhu, the Chief Secretary of the state, who is an expert in such matters, will become the chairman of this committee. Explaining the decision, the release also added that Sandhu has solved similar important matters while working in NHAI (National Highway Authority of India). The committee to look into the land law is formed after a group of Uttarakhand citizens started a movement in the state asking for restrictions on land purchase in the hill state for outsiders. The committees under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary will look into the population control law as well as the land laws and will report directly to the state government.

Uttar Pradesh govt's 2-child policy

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister’s decision to form a committee to look into the Population Control Bill comes after the Uttar Pradesh government presented the draft bill for the same. Titled The Uttar Pradesh Population (Control, Stabilization and Welfare) Bill, 2021, to control and stabilise the population of the state, the draft bill had opened for public suggestions till July 19. The proposed bill contains provisions to debar contestants with more than 2 children from local polls, and prevent applicants from applying for or getting promotion in government jobs, and receiving any kind of government subsidy.

The Uttar Pradesh government also revealed that the public servants, who will adopt the 2-child policy will get 2 additional increments during the entire service. Under this bill, the government will set up maternity centres in primary healthcare centres that will distribute contraceptives, sensitise people about family planning. They will also keep records of pregnancies, deliveries, births and deaths across the state.

Assam joins the bandwagon

Earlier on June 18, the Assam Chief Minister had also announced that the state will now look into a gradual implementation of a 2-child policy. The proposed policy will avail the citizens with benefits under specific schemes, which will be funded by the state. Assam had announced its plan to make the 2-child policy mandatory for availing of government benefits, including loan waivers and other government schemes. However, the state had informed that the members of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities and tea garden workers will be exempt from this norm.

(With ANI inputs)

IMAGE: PTI