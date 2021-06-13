Uttarakhand: Kedarnath Priests Stage Blackband Protest; Demand Disbanding Char Dham Board

In a setback to the Tirath Singh Rawat government, Kedarnath priests continued their peaceful protests on the third consecutive day on Sunday demanding disbanding the Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board. The priests, who are performing pooja as the govt has allowed only opening of shrines for commencement of rituals, wore black bands in protest while performing duties. They have threatened a hunger strike if the demand is not met.

Kedarnath priests protest Uttarakhand Char Dham board

“We are performing pooja at the shrines, wearing black armbands to protest against the board. If the state government doesn't accept our demand of revoking it, we will sit on a hunger strike soon,” said a priest. CM Tirath Singh Rawat has promised priests that the Char Dham Devasthanam board Act will be revoked, but is yet to act upon it.

Priests sit on a silent protest outside the Kedarnath temple, demanding that the Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board be disbanded. Their protest has entered the third day today. pic.twitter.com/Ixitq7inYB — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2021

Uttarakhand govt frees 51 temples

In April, Rawat revoked the earlier Trivendra Singh Rawat govt's 'Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam Management Act' - freeing 51 temples from state government's control - including Haridwar and Badrinath. After meeting with leaders with Vishwa Hindu Parishad, CM Rawat said that the government will be 'freeing 51 temples from govt control'. BJP leader Subramanian Swamy hailed the decision terming the govt a 'responsive government in a democracy'.

What is the Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam Management Act?

In 2019, the Trivendra Singh Rawat government had passed the Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam Management Act in the Assembly taking over control of major Hindu religious institutions, as per reports. The Act allowed the government to nominate MPs, MLAs, and representatives as the chairman and members to the temple's boards for its management. The Act was heavily criticised by the Opposition and aggrieved priests who reportedly claim that they were 'kept in the dark' regarding the law. BJP's Subramanian Swamy had filed a PIL challenging the constitutional validity claiming that it violates Articles 31 A(1) (b), Article 25 and 26 of the Constitution.

Upholding the law, the Uttarakhand High Court dismissed Swamy's PIL accusing him of “scoring political and personal interests”, as per reports. The HC order stated, "The properties of the Char Dham temples shall continue to vest in it, as declared in Section 4(2) of the 2019 Act. The power of the Board would thereby be confined only to the administration and management of the properties of the Char Dham Devasthanam".