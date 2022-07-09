Uttarakhand: Kedarnath Yatra Temporarily Halted In Sonprayag Amid Heavy Rainfall

In a major development, Uttarakhand's Kedarnath Yatra has been halted from Sonprayag onwards after continuous heavy downpours in the area. The Rudraprayag district administration issued a circular informing Yatris that the holy pilgrimage has been suspended for the time being "keeping in view the safety of the pilgrims amid fears of untoward incidents".

It is important to mention here that Sonprayag is 6kms away from Gaurikund-- the place from where the pilgrims start their trek to the Kedarnath shrine. The decision comes after a tragic incident which occurred last night in Amarnath where 16 people lost their lives following a cloudburst.

Uttarkhand CM urges Amit Shah, J&K L-G to make all arrangements to rescue people

Earlier in the day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah and J&K L-G Manoj Sinha to make all necessary arrangements to rescue people from Uttarakhand who were trapped in the cloudburst-affected areas of Amarnath on Saturday. Rescue efforts are still ongoing in the wake of the destructive flash flood caused by the cloudburst near the revered cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir.

Chief Minister Dhami interacted with about 12 residents of the state who were stranded in Amarnath, Jammu & Kashmir, due to a cloudburst.

“People of Uttarakhand are also stuck in the cloudburst affected areas of Amarnath in Jammu and Kashmir. We are trying our level best to rescue them. I would also request Union Home Minister Amit Shah and L-G Manoj Sinha to make all possible arrangements to rescue people," Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said.

Amarnath cloudburst: Death toll rises to 16; 40 still missing

Atul Karwal, the Director-General of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), stated on Saturday that the death toll has now reached 16. He said that five individuals were instantly saved after the accident happened, while 40 people are still unaccounted for. NDRF, Indian Army, SDRF, CRPF, and other teams are engaged in the operations, he continued, adding that there are no difficulties in the rescue mission.