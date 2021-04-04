Uttarakhand Maha Kumbh Mela's Covid SOPs Irk Seer; Contrast With Political Rallies Drawn

After the Uttarakhand government has issued new and strict COVID-19 guidelines in relation to Mahakumbh Mela, Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swaroopanand Saraswati who is the Shankaracharya of Dwarka Sharada Peetham in Dwaraka, Gujarat, has raised questions over the decision. As per the new COVID-19 guidelines which commenced on April 1, only people with a negative RT-PCR test report will be allowed to take part in the Kumbh Mela. The report should not be older than 72 hours and should be carried along by everyone.

'NO COVID for poll-bound states': Shankaracharya Swaroopanand

Shankaracharya said that the COVID-19 infection is spreading in the states where the central government wants it. There are elections happening in West Bengal and Assam- where everyday public rallies take place as if there is no risk of infection. He further asked, where did the COVID go in the states where elections were held? How did the virus make a comeback as soon as the elections were over?

He added that Mahakumbh comes after 12 years and people eagerly wait for it. 'Devotees are being stopped by the fear of Covid during Mahakumbh--the biggest festival of Sanatan Dharma. The government is doing injustice to the devotees by imposing standard operating procedure (SOP). They cannot run away from their responsibilities by spreading fear of the virus, they should make proper arrangements for the service of the devotees. They should increase surveillance at the border.' Shankaracharya stated that the devotees should be allowed without any restrictions.

New COVID-19 Guidelines

After 32 devotees tested positive, the concerned authorities have come up with fresh guidelines for Kumbh 2021. The concerned authority stated that from April 1-30, SOPs will have to be followed strictly. Documents will be verified at entry points for outsiders. No such requirement is needed for locals. All entry points of Uttarakhand have been equipped with testing facilities, and if tested positive, there have been made arrangements for isolation as well.

COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand

On Saturday, 439 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Uttarakhand. At the same time, four patients have died in the last 24 hours. After which the total number of dead has now risen to 1725. The total number of infected has increased to 1,01,714. At present, 2638 patients are active in the state. 176 patients have recovered.

