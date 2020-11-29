Uttarakhand Makes COVID-19 Tests Compulsory For Outsiders At Checkpoints

Uttarakhand has made the COVID-19 test mandatory for people coming from other states, especially from Delhi. Uttarakhand police on Saturday announced that it would strictly monitor outsiders entering the state, who would only be allowed after taking the Rapid Antigen COVID-19 test at the borders. The decision comes at a time when Uttarakhand is witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases, particularly in the capital city of Dehradun.

'Strictly monitor outsiders'

Arun Mohan Joshi, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Dehradun, on Saturday said that policemen in the state have been instructed to strictly monitor people coming from other states and note their full details at checkpoints in order to keep track in case someone tests positive. Outsiders, especially those coming from Delhi, will have to undergo a mandatory Rapid Antigen COVID-19 test at Ashkrodi, Kulhan, and Pass Gate border checkpoints.

According to the state's Department of Medical Health and Family Welfare, Uttarakhand currently 4,812 active cases of COVID-19, of which 659 people are from outside the state. Uttarakhand has to date reported over 73,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,201 deaths. More than 67,000 people have recovered from the disease as of November 27. The state, with over 10 million people, has deployed a "Test-Track and Treat" strategy in order to block the spread of COVID-19.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday directed district administration officials to ensure COVID-19 test results are available within 24 hours in urban areas and within 48 hours in hilly areas. Rawat asked officials to work on increasing testing facilities across the state. Rawat instructed the officials to put special efforts into ensuring the death rate brought down, while at the same time asked them to ensure patients are treated well.

(Inputs: ANI, Image: PTI)