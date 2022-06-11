Uttarakhand: A Fugitive Arrested In Fake Army Uniform During IMA Passing Out Parade

The Special Task Force (STF) of Uttarakhand Police and Army Intelligence team, on Saturday, detained a person after he was seen at the Passing Out Parade near Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun in a fake uniform of the Indian Army.

After an initial probe and interrogation, the STF found out that the man was earlier posted in Srinagar and was declared a fugitive by the Indian Army in 2017, STF Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh said.

IMA holds Passing Out Parade for spring term 2022 cadets in Dehradun

288 young officers passed out from the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, on Saturday, and are now ready to protect the country's borders. The Indian Military Academy hosted a passing out a procession for its cadets in the backdrop of the famed Chetwode Building's Drill Square.

On Saturday morning, the Passing Out Procession was held in the presence of the cadets' families. As reviewing officer, GOC in Chief Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Bhinder of South West Command was seen saluting the procession.

#WATCH | Passing Out Parade underway at Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Uttarakhand



GOC in Chief Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Bhindar, South West Command, is taking the salute of the parade as reviewing officer pic.twitter.com/e6LPHRhVTY — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 11, 2022

The Band Symphony and the Multi-Activity Display were among the attractions on display during the passing out procession. Officers from 150 regular and 133 technical courses graduated alongside 89 cadets from eight friendly nations who will join their own armies.

Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Bhinder asked the passing out cadets to uphold the great traditions to which they belong and live with moral and professional standards that make them role models for the coming generations.