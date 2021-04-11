Last Updated:

Uttarakhand: Massive Forest Fire In New Tehri; Firefighting Efforts Underway

The operation to douse Tehri forest fire near Budogi area in New Tehri in Uttarakhand is underway, said Divisional Forest Officer Koko Rose

Tehri forest fire

Firefighting efforts to douse a massive fire in the forest near Budogi region of Uttarakhand's New Tehri district is still ongoing. The fire has spread to at least one hectare of land, according to Koko Rose, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Tehri Forest Department.

Operations underway to douse Tehri forest fire

"The damage caused by the fire will be assessed after the fire is under control. We are requesting people to not set fire in the forest, and if a person is caught doing that, legal action will be taken." Forest Officer informed that the department is enlisting police assistance to douse the fire. "Strict legal action will be taken against anyone responsible for initiating forest fire," he added.

The Uttarakhand High Court on April 6 ordered Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Rajiv Bhartari to appear before the Court, citing an increase in forest fires in the state. The court expressed its disappointment with the state government, stating that people are having trouble breathing due to the COVID-19 pandemic and that the smoke from the forest fire could prove to be more deadly for them. 

Increasing cases of Forest Fire in Uttarakhand

On April 4, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat convened an emergency meeting to address the state's forest fires. He had informed that the state government asked the Centre to "give two choppers to control the fire situation."

"We have been given the same. We are hoping to douse fire using choppers," added Rawat. Also, Union Home Minister, who was present at the meeting, said, "To control over the forest fire in Uttarakhand, the Central government has given orders to deploy NDRF teams and provide helicopters to the Uttarakhand government."

Earlier, Uttarakhand Minister Harak Singh Rawat had informed, "Fire broke out at 964 locations in the state. A total of seven animals and four persons died and two persons injured. The weather made it challenging for the state government. The Chief Minister and I are monitoring the situation separately. We will try to douse the fire with helicopters."

There were 989 fire incidents reported between October 1, 2020, and April 4, 2021, destroying about 1,297.43 hectares of lush, biodiverse forests, said the state forest service. Forest fires have burned over 48,000 hectares in the state since 2000. According to India's State of Forest Study 2019, the country experienced over 30,000 forest fires in 2019.

(with inputs from ANI)

First Published:
