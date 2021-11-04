Uttarakhand: Massive Preparations Underway At Kedarnath Temple Ahead Of PM Modi's Arrival

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand, massive preparations are now underway here. PM Modi had earlier announced that he would be visiting the holy site on November 5, Friday. Prior to that, PM Modi will be spending the auspicious day of Diwali with the armed forces in Jammu and Kashmir on November 4. Following his election as the Prime Minister, PM Modi has been a regular visitor to the borders to celebrate Diwali with Jawans.

In 2020, the Prime Minister celebrated Diwali with jawans in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. Today, PM Modi will be at J&K’s Rajouri to celebrate the festival of lights with Jawans working away from their homes. Following this, PM Modi will visit the holy Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand on Friday. The temple is now facing major preparations ahead of the PM’s arrival. The PM’s visit to Kedarnath comes only days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid a visit here. The PM will offer prayers at the temple and will also be unveiling the samadhi of Sri Adi Shankaracharya and his statue.

Kedarnath Temple gets decorated with eight quintals of flowers

As per the ground report of Republic TV, the temple is heavily decked up ahead of the Prime Minister's visit and preparations are underway for welcoming him. Apart from that, thousands of devotees were seen visiting the holy site. Apart from this, security arrangements have also been tightened up ahead of the PM's visit. Meanwhile, visuals show a colourful sight from Kedarnath which will shut its door from November 6 after which no one will be allowed to enter the temple. His visit holds major prominence as Uttarakhand will soon witness Assembly elections which will take place in 2022.

As per the Ministry of Culture, PM Modi will visit Kedarnath Temple and inaugurate the Samadhi of Adi Shankaracharya which has been under reconstruction after its destruction in the 2013 Uttarakhand floods. According to the ministry’s statement, the PM has been active with his personal guidance throughout the entire reconstruction work at Kedarnath. The temple is now ready to welcome the Prime Minister.

Image: ANI/ PTI