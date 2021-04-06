Uttarakhand Minister Harak Rawat Attempts To Douse Forest Fire With A Bush, Video Viral

In a bizarre incident, Uttarakhand's Forest Minister Harak Singh Rawat attempted to douse fire raging across the State's forests with a bush, with the scene being captured on camera. In the nearly 30-second clip which has now gone viral on social media, the Uttarakhand Minister can be seen attempting to put out the forest fire using a minuscule bush in Pauri district on Monday. The incident has led to severe trolling of Rawat across social media platforms amidst the raging fires across the State's forests.

Watch the video here:

IAF begins fireifighting ops

As forest fires continued to rage in Uttarakhand, the Indian Air Force began firefighting operations on Monday. The IAF conducted several sorties over the burning forests in the Garhwal region to spray water over the raging flames and extinguish them. According to the forest department, a total of 85 more forest fire incidents occurred in the State over the last 24 hours, as of Monday.

An IAF helicopter with a bucket carrying around 5,000 litres of water from the Tehri lake doused the flaming forests of Gaja, Pokhri and Quili in the district, Narendra Nagar Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) and the nodal officer of the operation, DS Meena, said. Sorties will also be conducted by the Indian Air Force helicopters on Tuesday to pour water over the burning forests of the Thauldhar block of the district, Tehri DFO Koko Rose said.

Boating activities in the Tehri lake were kept suspended during the day so that the IAF helicopters can collect water from the lake in an uninterrupted way. Another IAF helicopter stationed at Haldwani for the purpose could not make sorties due to low visibility caused by a thick cover of smoke emanating from the smouldering forests, Kumaon DFO Tejaswini Patil Dhakate said.

According to the data, the last 24 hours have seen 85 fresh forest fire incidents in which 165.45 hectares of forests have been destroyed. By Sunday, there were 983 forest fire incidents in the State in which 1,292 hectares of forests had been gutted.

Amit Shah talks to Uttarakhand CM

Taking note of the fiery flames spreading across the State, Union Home Minister Amit Shah dialled Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat on Sunday. To control the forest fires, the Centre has given orders to deploy NDRF teams with Home Minister Amit Shah saying the Central government will also provide helicopters to Uttarakhand.

Following this, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Rawat called for an emergency meeting. ANI quoted Uttarakhand Minister Harak Singh Rawat who said, "Fire broke out at 964 locations in the state. Total of 7 animals & 4 persons died & 2 persons injured. The weather made it challenging for the state government. Chief Minister and I are monitoring the situation separately. We'll try to douse the fire with the helicopter."

(With PTI Inputs)