Uttarakhand Minister Wears Face Mask On Foot, Triggers Row As AAP, Congress Demand Apology

Uttarakhand Minister Swami Yatishwaranand received flak on Wednesday after a photo of himself with a face mask on his foot went viral on social media. In the pictures of the incident which has gone viral, Uttarakhand Minister Swami Yatishwaranand can be seen avoiding the use of a face mask while sitting along with other leaders and is seen shockingly letting his mask hang around his foot.

Congress attacks Uttarakhand CM, BJP

Congress MLA Qazi Nizamuddin took to Twitter to slam the Minister for committing an act of 'disgrace' towards COVID protocols by hanging the mask on his foot. Other opposition leaders too criticized the leader for violating COVID norms.

Condemning the act, Congress spokesperson Garima Mehra Dasauni said that Minister Swami Yatishwaranand was setting a bad example for the masses at a time when lakhs of people have lost their lives due to the deadly disease. She further added that if leaders in control are themselves disregarding the directives, it was pointless to expect people to act accordingly.

("Swami Yatiswaranand is a Cabinet Minister in the Uttarakhand BJP government. The ministers of Uttarakhand have proved that they keep both, the corona law and the corona under their footsteps," Congress' Qazi Nizamuddin wrote on Twitter)

AAP criticises BJP over COVID management

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party, trying to mark its presence in the state's politics, condemned the actions of the Uttarakhand Minister. AAP’s state spokesperson Amarjit Singh Rawat demanded Swami Yatishwaranand's apology to the public for his 'irresponsible' act. Rawat further expressed displeasure over the failure of the ruling BJP in the containment of COVID during the second wave due to the insufficient measures taken by the party.

It may be noted here that the Maharashtra government too faced similar embarrassment recently when the Bombay High Court came down heavily on Horticulture Minister Sandipan Bhumare for violating COVID norms. A division bench of Justices BU Debadwar and Ravindra Ghuge took umbrage at the fact that Bhumare behaved contrary to CM Uddhav Thackeray's appeal of not holding physical ceremonies and functions at a time when the state was witnessing a surge in the cases of COVID.