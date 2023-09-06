Uttarakhand MLA reaches Assembly with rotten sugarcane produce

Umesh Kumar, an independent MLA from Haridwar, Uttarakhand on Wednesday, September 6 arrived at the State Assembly on a tractor loaded with sugarcane. In the visuals, Kumar can be seen trying hard to enter the Assembly with the sugarcane crop. The police and security personnel allowed Kumar to enter the Assembly after taking the sugarcane from him.

MLA Umesh Kumar claimed that his intention in bringing the rotten sugarcanes to the House was to make the administration feel guilty about the meagre compensation they are providing to farmers.

“I have brought the rotten crop to show it to the House and the Government so that they may feel ashamed of the Rs 1,100 per bigha compensation being offered to the farmers,” Kumar said.

Further speaking on the current condition of the farmers in the State Kumar said, “Diesel needed to plough one bigha alone costs around Rs 1,100...Today farmers don't have any money to buy even the seeds for planting crops...The Government had said that nobody will trouble the farmers for three months but bankers have started knocking on the doors of farmers already.”

Making his demands clear, Kumar said, “The State should be exempted from paying electricity bills, they should be provided interest-free loans and compensation should be raised to Rs 11,000 per bigha.”

MLA demands Uttarakhand Minister’s resignation

Kumar further demanded the resignation of State Minister Satpal Maharaj. "He (Satpal Maharaj) is a careless minister...it has been 1.5 years since the letter from the Centre regarding the Rs 180 crore plan related to destruction of the embankments in the flood and he has not yet replied to that letter," Kumar said.