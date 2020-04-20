Uttarakhand: Mobile App 'Sampark Didi' To Impart Virtual Lessons To Students Amid Lockdown

In a move to ensure that the education of the students is not hampered during the COVID-19 lockdown, the Uttarakhand education department has now started a new mobile application called 'Sampark Didi’. Through 'Sampark Didi’, students can access animated lectures’ while they are confined to their homes during the pandemic. According to the state government, the aim is not only to impart education to the students during the lockdown period but also to make it interactive and interesting for them.

'Sampark Didi’ will help students tune into live classes with their teachers emulating the experience of a classroom.

Inside this application, there is a platform called ‘Sampark Baithak’ which contains all the course material as per the syllabus of the state education department in a PDF format. The department said that the syllabus has been made available in both Hindi and English.

Similar initiatives are being carried by other state governments in order to bring education to virtual classrooms. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed state officials to start online classes in all educational institutions and work on a permanent model for these, a senior official said. The Haryana government has also decided that students from classes I to XII studying in government schools will be taught through various e-learning platforms until the situation comes back to normal. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia last week confirmed that the government has started online classes for the students of government schools.

Meanwhile, amid concerns over security flaws and privacy breach of users, the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued an advisory saying video-conferencing application Zoom "is not a secure platform" for private individuals and advised against use by schools/government offices/staff for official purposes

