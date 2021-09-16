Uttarakhand: Nainital HC Lifts Ban On Chardham Yatra, Orders To Follow COVID Rules

Nainital High Court has lifted the ban on Chardham Yatra and has directed the authorities to ensure that COVID-appropriate behaviour is strictly followed in the pilgrimage. The court also gave strict COVID-19 guidelines for the pilgrimage, where the devotees must present a negative COVID-19 report and the certificate of complete vaccination for those coming outside Uttarakhand. The Nainital High court further said that only 800 devotees would be allowed to enter the Kedarnath Dham, 1200 at Badrinath Dham, 600 at Gangotri, and 400 devotees at Yamunotri Dham in a day.

Along with other guidelines, the High Court had asked the officials to deploy a police force to ensure that the yatra is conducted smoothly and police teams must be stationed at Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi districts. The court also said that the devotees could not enter the water to take the holy bath.

The news brought excitement within those groups of people who used to visit Char Dham regularly. Some have expressed their gratitude to the Nainital High Court and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Several pilgrims and priests of Char Dham visited the Chief Minister at his residence and requested him to consider lifting the ban on the yatra.

The priests said that it was not just due to religious reasons; thousands of people have been out of work since the yatra was cancelled as their livelihoods depend on the same. Businesses around the pilgrimage sites have remained shut due to the same, which was holding back the region's economic development. Earlier this month, the state high court said that they could not lift the ban on the pilgrimage as the matter was still stuck in the Supreme Court. The state government has been trying to get the necessary permission for a long time and finally received the green light today.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: PTI