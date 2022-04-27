Uttarakhand: Nainital HC Seeks MLAs' Response To PIL Alleging 'cash For Vote' In Polls

In a development, the Nainital High Court has sought four newly-elected MLAs, including state cabinet minister Premchand Aggarwal, to file their replies regarding Public Interest Litigation (PIL) demanding the cancellation of their election. The PIL accused the legislators of distributing money among voters ahead of the polls held on February 14. The Bharatiya Janata Party had swept the elections.

Following the elections, the Nainital HC has asked MLAs to file replies to the PIL accusing them of malpractice in the polls. A single bench of Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari pulled up MLA from Rishikesh and cabinet minister in the state government Premchand Aggarwal to file a reply to the petition within six weeks. He has been accused of distributing money from the discretionary fund to the people through demand draft during elections.

The PIL, filed by Rishikesh-resident Jayendra Chandra Ramola claimed that the voters were given a demand draft dated February 9 of Rs 4,976 each by the BJP leader. Following this, the court has demanded his reply in the matter. The HC has also called on the defeated candidates from Rishikesh, Manglaur, and Lohaghat to file their answers. The case will have its next hearing on May 25.

BJP sweeps Uttarakhand election

All 70 seats in Uttarakhand went to the polls in a single-phase on February 14. Congress was seeking to take advantage of the fact that BJP had changed two CMs within a span of 4 months in 2021. Trivendra Singh Rawat served as the Chief Minister of the state until March 9, 2021, when he resigned because of a collective decision taken by the BJP top brass.

His successor and Lok Sabha MP Tirath Singh Rawat's tenure as the CM was also short-lived and was replaced by Dhami in July as the Election Commission was unlikely to conduct a by-election owing to the COVID-19 situation.

While the exit polls showed a tight race between BJP and Congress, the former won a comfortable majority of 47 seats with a vote share of 44.33%. Though the vote share of the Sonia Gandhi-led party jumped from 33.5% in 2017 to 37.91%, its seat tally improved slightly from 11 to 19 seats.

On the other hand, BSP bagged two seats despite having a marginal presence in the state. AAP failed to open its account with its CM face Colonel (retd.) Ajay Kothiyal losing to BJP's Suresh Singh Chauhan. While ex-CM Harish Rawat faced a humiliating loss in Lalkuwa, his daughter Anupama Rawat emerged victorious in Haridwar Rural.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: PTI/ SHUTTERSTOCK