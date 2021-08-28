Uttarakhand NH 94 And NH 58 Blocked Due To Heavy Rainfall; Efforts Underway

Following heavy rainfall in the state, national highways in Uttarakhand have been damaged leading to the blocking of NH 94 and NH 58 in Tehri Garhwal district. As a result of these, people were seen taking alternate routes for travelling.

National Highways blocked in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand has been facing heavy rainfall over the past few days causing severe damage to property in the state, especially in Dehradun, Nainital, Pauri, Tehri, and Rishikesh. Water levels have also increased in rivers causing a flood-like situation. Furthermore, landslides triggered by heavy rains have blocked the Rishikesh-Gangotri (NH 98) and Rishikesh-Badrinath (NH 58) national highways causing disruption in traffic.

According to a video shared by agency ANI, people were seen taking dangerous routes for travelling as the highways were blocked due to boulders and rubbles all around.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: NH 94 and NH 58 in Tehri Garhwal district blocked due to boulders and rubbles following rainfall. People take alternate routes for commuting, risking their lives. Visuals from Phakot. (27.08.2021) pic.twitter.com/PrpuS8pTMb — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2021

Speaking on the matter, Tehri Garhwal District Magistrate, Iva Ashish Srivastava informed about the closing of NH 58 and NH 94. She also spoke about the bad situation in the alternate routes as well. Efforts are underway for clearing the roads and concerned officers are also present for helping in the work, she added.

DM Srivastava further said that the traffic will remain suspended on these routes until they are fully repaired.

Heavy landslides triggered by rainfall led to the blocking of roads at several places after which a large portion of NH 94 caved in the Tehri district. Furthermore, landslide debris has also blocked NH 58. Cracks have appeared at multiple spots on these stretches. Also, several roads in the flood-affected areas of Dehradun were damaged in the rains.

Uttarakhand rains

Heavy to very heavy rainfall followed by cloudbursts has caused flooding and landslides in Uttarakhand over the past few days. According to the State Disaster Management, waterlogging has led to severe damage in the state. Heavy rains and cloudbursts have affected the local people in Dehradun damaging electric poles, trees, and houses. Also, two-wheelers were seen getting swept away.

As a result of this, the Maldevta-Sahastradhara Link road caved in and merged with a river in Dehradun. The weather department has already issued a warning in the state and predicted more rains.

(Image Credits: ANI)